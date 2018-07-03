Echo & the Bunnymen to headline Narva music and culture festival

The inaugural 'Station Narva' music and culture festival to take place in Narva 21-23 September is to be headlined by acclaimed British post punk band Echo & the Bunnymen, it is reported.

Narva, the easternmost Estonian city, lies on the Narva river, which forms part of the Estonian-Russian border.

Tickets to 'Station Narva' go on sale today, Tuesday, 3 July from 10.00 on the online Piletlevi site with an early bird price of €29 for the first 200 tickets (three day passes). Single-day tickets go on sale in September, according to the organisers.

The main venue of the festival will see multiple stages set up on Kreenholm Island, which as its name suggests lies in the middle of the river. The buildings housing the stages were once used as a cotton mill, at one time the largest of its type in the world.

International and Estonian performers

Led by principal members Ian McCulloch (vocals, guitar) and Will Sergeant (guitars, programming), Echo & the Bunnymen are touring in anticipation of their new album "The Stars, the Oceans & the Moon" apparently to be released in October. The group formed in Liverpool in 1978 and saw mainstream UK success in the early 1980s with albums such as 'Heaven up Here' and 'Porcupine', and singles including 'The Cutter', as well as continued international acclaim ever since.

Other international performers are set to include Actress (real name Darren J. Cunningham), the creator of 'cerebral abstract techno and R&B', Gazelle Twin, a British performance artist (producer Elizabeth Bernholz), Swedish singer-songwriter Jenny Wilson, Russian acts Shortparis and RSAC (Red Samara Automobile Club), and Finnish shoegaze band Joensuu 1685, as well as hip hop act View, also from Finland.

Estonian performers include Mart Avi who has an upcoming solo album, hip-hop troupe 12EEK Monkey, dance act Una Bomba 50+ , noise-rock group Zahir and Sõpruse Puiestee, together with several other acts from all over Estonia.

Not just a music event

In addition to the music, the Narva's BAZAR opinion festival, various art installations and events including those hosted at Narva Art Residency can be enjoyed, as well as refreshments and more music as some residents open their yards to the public.

Standup comedy will also be showcased via Comedy Estonia and in three different languages (ie. Estonian, English and Russian) and the European Commission Representation in Estonia will arrange fun and enlightening 'Speak Dating' sessions.

If you still have an appetite, Narva's Lamprey Festival will combine with 'Station Narva' to bring Nordic street food to the Narva River Promenade.

Mayor of Narva Tarmo Tammiste will also officially receive the annual title of the Estonian autumn cultural capital on behalf of Narva.

Station Narva a part of Estonia 100

The full programme of 'Station Narva' 2018 will be announced during July/August, it is reported.

Station Narva is organised by Shiftworks OÜ (previously Musiccase) — the team behind international music showcase festival Tallinn Music Week, in cooperation with Narva Gate Ltd, Art Club Ro-Ro, Narva College of the University of Tartu, Narva Art Residency, festival BAZAR, Comedy Estonia, Lamprey Festival, and NGO Uus Sild.

Station Narva 2018 is also a part of the Estonia 100 festivities. The festival is reportedly powered by Telia and supported by the Narva City, the Nordic Council of Ministers' Office in Estonia, the Swedish Institute on Estonia, the Finnish Institute in Estonia, the European Commission Representation in Estonia, and the digital media incubator DIGIX.

Visit the 'Station Narva' official site here for more info.