Tallinn Music Week already accepting artist applications

After party at the Sveta Baar during 2018's TMW. Source: Tallinn Music Week
The application round for artists wanting to participate in the 11th annual Tallinn Music Week in March 2019 is open. The closing date for applications is 1 November, according to the organisers.

Held each spring in the capital of Estonia, Tallinn, Tallinn Music Week (TMW) is a new music and city culture festival with an extensive music and arts programme and creative impact conference.

TMW's music programme offers a multi-genre lineup of around 200 artists from the Baltics, across Europe and beyond. The showcase programme, spanning experimental electronica, pop and from jazz to contemporary classical music, is compiled on the basis of artist submissions by a broad team of Estonian and international music professionals and event promoters.

TMW 2018 received nearly 1,500 applications from 50 countries, with over 260 acts from 30 countries selected to perform at the festival.

Previous years

Last year's event attracted a reported 36,823 visitors and made use of around 80 venues in the city.

Notable acts that have performed at the festival throughout the years are British folk legend Vashti Bunyan, Scottish master of elegiac sound C Duncan, Finnish synth-pop troubadour Jaakko-Eino Kalevi, and the piano experimenter Hauschka from Germany.

Other acts who have performed and maed waves internationally include Motorama, Glintshake and Shortparis (Russia), cold-wave group Super Besse (Belarus) and noise rockers Repetitor (Serbia).

Local Estonian acts who have performed at TMW include Maarja Nuut, Trad.Attack! and Mari Kalkun, as well as experimental pop artist Mart Avi, doom metal unit Talbot, electropop act NOËP, and many more.

Artist application and early bird festival pass details

TMW will last the whole week of 25-31 March 2019. In addition to the music festival line-up and two-day Creative Impact conference, TMW offers a series of free City Stage concerts, TMW Arts programme, and  TMW Talks series.

Artist applications from all regions and music genres are welcome from now until 1 November 2018 at artist.tmw.ee. The lineup will be finalised and announced in February 2019.

For those that only want to attend the festival as a spectator, TMW 2019 Early Bird Festival Passes are available until 12 September at the TMW web store and cost €35.

The Festival Pass grants access to TMW music programme events and offers discounts to other festival events.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Tallinn Music Week

tallinn music weektmwtallinn music week 2019music in tallinnmusic in estonialive music in tallinnmusic festivals in estoniamusic festivals in tallinn


