news

Tallinn Music Week 2019 lineup confirmed ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Estonian artist Eisi, one of close to 200 artists to appear at 2019's TMW.
Estonian artist Eisi, one of close to 200 artists to appear at 2019's TMW. Source: TMW
News

The lineup for Tallinn Music Week (TMW) 2019, the international new music and urban culture festival, has been announced. The three-day music programme, which runs from Thusday 28 March to Saturday, 30 March, brings a broad spectrum of genres to the Estonian capital, with a total of just under 170 artists from nearly 30 countries confirmed.

The most represented nationalities are the host nation, Estonia (72 acts), followed by Russia (15), Finland (13) and the UK (8), according to the organisers.

The roster may still grow between now and the event, but is capped at 200 artists. A total of 10 venues will include the Telliskivi Creative Hub and environs, the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA), and Port Noblessner, all within walking distance of each other in the Kalamaja and Harbour districts of central Tallinn.

Highlights will include jazz and folk nights at Telliskivi Vaba Lava, whilst Estonian folk stalwarts Trad.Attack! are also appearing.

F-Hoone in Telliskivi hosts Finnish Stupido Records' 30th birthday, on TMW opening night, including punk rock legend Pelle Miljoona with his new band.

The nearby Sveta Bar is holding "The Kids Are Alright" night, which as its name suggests brings the best of local and foreign young talent, including Estonian R&B and trap newcomer YASMYN, and the teenage DJ-producer myspacebabe.

Something for everyone

A more sedate program is to be had on the Saturday evening, at the Kalju Baptist Church in Kalamaja, where Russian neo-classical musician Kirill Richter, whose portfolio includes both piano pieces and the original theme for the World Cup 2018 broadcasts of the FOX Sports TV channel, is playing.

EKA is given over to locals Maarja Nuut & Ruum (Hendrik Kaljujärv), due to treat the audience to a live rendition of their debut album "Shifter" from last year, as well as Canadian violin experimenter respectfulchild, plus Irish electronic duo Lakker.

TMW runs from 25-31 March (the music program ends on 30 March, organisers say) in Tallinn. TMW runs in conjunction with Telia Estonia, Nordic Hotel Forum and Enterprise Estonia, as well as being partnered by the EKA and Music Estonia. TMW is supported by the Ministry of Culture, the Tallinn Culture Department and the Estonian Cultural Endowment.

TMW 2019 Festival Pass at €55 and Conference + Festival Pass at €225 are on sale at the TMW online shop here, and from 14 February single tickets for concerts and club nights are on sale with online ticket provider Piletlevi.

Additionally, a Special 2-Day Conference pass is available for €125, and a Supporter Pass for €150 (both from the TMW web shop). Telia clients can claim a 20% discount on all pre-booked tickets and passes, it is reported.

This is the 11th annual TMW event.

The full TMW 2019 lineup is here.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tmwtallinn music week 2019music in estoniaestonian festivals


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
12:06

All Wednesday flights on Brussels route cancelled due to strike

08:58

Police find alleged attack on foreigner fabricated Updated

12.02

Court leaves Hirv, Gammer in custody

12.02

Internal Security Service classifies traitors' files for 50 years

12.02

HeadRead literary festival lineup complete

12.02

Police authorities oppose residency exemption for third country clergy

12.02

13,000 electricity customers without power after overnight snowfall

12.02

Tallinn city government grants freestyle ski champ Kelly Sildaru €74,000

Opinion
09.02

Opinion: Election English debates hardly perfect, but set healthy precedent

30.01

Opinion: Unravelling the Brexit conundrum

30.01

Opinion: Annual state decoration awardees often resemble their awarders

28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

24.01

Opinion digest: Estonians have to find their self-confidence

Business
11.02

Estonian exports up 12%, imports 10% in 2018

08.02

LHV receives FSA approval to continue operating in UK after Brexit

08.02

Nordica 2018 passenger numbers up 22%

08.02

Enterprise Estonia representation to open in Dubai on Sunday

08.02

Number of tourists accommodated in Estonia in 2018 up 1% on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:07

Education minister: Kohtla-Järve upper secondary to be bilingual next year

17:38

Liisa Past: Online voting fits into lively Estonian digital ecosystem

17:05

Full course green lighted for Sunday Tartu ski marathon

17:03

Representatives of seven Estonian parties take part in Toronto town hall

16:19

Chancellor of Justice rejects Richness of Life ERR complaint

15:06

Mary Jordan: I am the one under attack

14:49

Paper: Rainer Vakra plagiarised bachelor's thesis Updated

14:00

Tallinn Music Week 2019 lineup confirmed

12:06

All Wednesday flights on Brussels route cancelled due to strike

11:32

Finnish railway executive Timo Riihimäki appointed new CEO of RB Rail

10:35

Opinion: There is nothing patriotic about fake news

09:53

Bank of Estonia supervisory board backs Madis Müller for governor

08:58

Police find alleged attack on foreigner fabricated Updated

12.02

Court leaves Hirv, Gammer in custody

12.02

Internal Security Service classifies traitors' files for 50 years

12.02

Nasdaq Tallinn admits Magnetic MRO bonds to trading

12.02

Small states' influence grows through cooperation, Mikser says to Riigikogu

12.02

HeadRead literary festival lineup complete

12.02

€328 million invested in Estonian startups in 2018

12.02

Toomas Sildam: Are Estonian political parties criminal? No

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: