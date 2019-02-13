Tallinn Music Week 2019 lineup confirmed

The lineup for Tallinn Music Week (TMW) 2019, the international new music and urban culture festival, has been announced. The three-day music programme, which runs from Thusday 28 March to Saturday, 30 March, brings a broad spectrum of genres to the Estonian capital, with a total of just under 170 artists from nearly 30 countries confirmed.

The most represented nationalities are the host nation, Estonia (72 acts), followed by Russia (15), Finland (13) and the UK (8), according to the organisers.

The roster may still grow between now and the event, but is capped at 200 artists. A total of 10 venues will include the Telliskivi Creative Hub and environs, the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA), and Port Noblessner, all within walking distance of each other in the Kalamaja and Harbour districts of central Tallinn.

Highlights will include jazz and folk nights at Telliskivi Vaba Lava, whilst Estonian folk stalwarts Trad.Attack! are also appearing.

F-Hoone in Telliskivi hosts Finnish Stupido Records' 30th birthday, on TMW opening night, including punk rock legend Pelle Miljoona with his new band.

The nearby Sveta Bar is holding "The Kids Are Alright" night, which as its name suggests brings the best of local and foreign young talent, including Estonian R&B and trap newcomer YASMYN, and the teenage DJ-producer myspacebabe.

Something for everyone

A more sedate program is to be had on the Saturday evening, at the Kalju Baptist Church in Kalamaja, where Russian neo-classical musician Kirill Richter, whose portfolio includes both piano pieces and the original theme for the World Cup 2018 broadcasts of the FOX Sports TV channel, is playing.

EKA is given over to locals Maarja Nuut & Ruum (Hendrik Kaljujärv), due to treat the audience to a live rendition of their debut album "Shifter" from last year, as well as Canadian violin experimenter respectfulchild, plus Irish electronic duo Lakker.

TMW runs from 25-31 March (the music program ends on 30 March, organisers say) in Tallinn. TMW runs in conjunction with Telia Estonia, Nordic Hotel Forum and Enterprise Estonia, as well as being partnered by the EKA and Music Estonia. TMW is supported by the Ministry of Culture, the Tallinn Culture Department and the Estonian Cultural Endowment.

TMW 2019 Festival Pass at €55 and Conference + Festival Pass at €225 are on sale at the TMW online shop here, and from 14 February single tickets for concerts and club nights are on sale with online ticket provider Piletlevi.

Additionally, a Special 2-Day Conference pass is available for €125, and a Supporter Pass for €150 (both from the TMW web shop). Telia clients can claim a 20% discount on all pre-booked tickets and passes, it is reported.

This is the 11th annual TMW event.

The full TMW 2019 lineup is here.

