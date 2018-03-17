Tallinn Music Week announces documentaries program

This year's Tallinn Music Week from Apr. 2-8 also features a documentaries program. During the festival week five documentary films will be screened at Tallinn's “Sõprus” Cinema, covering topics ranging from the environment and visions of the post-capitalist world to the heroes of the post-rock’n’roll era. The screenings will be introduced by their authors, main characters, and by film critics.

The TMW Films program opens on Monday, Apr. 2 with An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, the sequel to An Inconvenient Truth released a dozen years ago and famously featuring Al Gore’s lectures on the environment.

The environment is also at the center of Chasing Coral, which explores whether and how it is still possible to save the coral reefs–the underwater miracles are dying at record speed.

The vast human flow of our times is mapped in Human Flow, directed by Ai Weiwei, one of China's most vocal dissidents and a superstar of contemporary art.

The program also features two documentaries on larger-than-life culture hackers: The Goodiepal Equation on the millionaire musician, artist and futurist Goodiepal van den Dobbelsteen, and More Than Life with a message of individualism on the left side of the norms from the last real Estonian rockstar, Psychoterror frontman Freddy Grenzmann.

Overview:

Monday, Apr. 2, 9 p.m.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (2017)

Remember the year 2006? It had gotten so bad in terms of climate change that a whole film was put together from the former presidential candidate Al Gore’s lectures. An Inconvenient Truth became a sensation, educating, irritating and bringing together millions all over the world together for debate, rounding it up with an Academy Award for the best documentary feature. What kind of an impact did it all have and has anything changed since Gore asks a dozen years later in the appropriately-titled sequel An Inconvenient Sequel.

Tuesday, Apr. 3, 9 p.m.

The Goodiepal Equation (2017)

The environment is going down the drain and much of our culture has become numb entertainment for the masses. Do not worry, as along comes a self-titled renaissance-man, musician, artist, culture hacker and futurist Goodiepal. A man who hid money in the packaging of his albums. The film is as crazy and weird as its titular character – in the best possible sense. This is an unconventional portrait of an unconventional man, with the ability to cause both admiration and alienation, often at the very same time. By the way, during his travels all across Europe, Goodiepal also visits our very own Kumu art museum in Tallinn.

Wednesday, Apr. 4, 9 p.m.

Human Flow (2017)

While Europe is grappling with immigration, what it is faced with is only a small part of a growing global refugee crisis. Millions are leaving their homes, be it because of a decaying environment, war, poverty or just the promising call of a better life elsewhere. Ai Weiwei, one of the most vocal dissidents in China, itself the front-runner of instate migration, and a superstar of modern art paints an epic yet thoughtful picture of the vast human flow. To make this overarching and truly global film, the crew travelled through 23 countries.

Thursday, Apr. 5, 7 p.m.

Chasing Coral (2017)

A decade and a half ago, Pixar’s Finding Nemo awed both the young and the old with its depiction of an astonishing underwater world. This beautiful animation might only be a fantasy in the near future though, as the world’s seas are in great trouble due to human activity, and the corals are dying at unprecedented speed. It was just a year ago the largest coral in the world, the Great Barrier Reef, was cautioned to be in a terminal condition. In this film filled with mesmerising images, a team of scientists, divers and photographers set out to discover, if and how these underwater miracles might be saved.

Friday, Apr. 6, 7 p.m.

More Than Life (2018)

Freddy Grenzmann is the last Estonian rockstar. He is a poet and a singer in the punk-rock band Psychoterror. The term rockstar stands for a phenomenon that is outside the norms of tradition and is larger than life. What can be said about Freddy is that he is not normal neither on stage nor in life.

His creation and life are the same. He seems to be someone with everything always at stake, constantly walking on the edge. What makes Freddy interesting is not social or textual love for the game, but the quantity he has put into the game, the probability of losing oneself totally and the depth of indicative humane or metaphysical anguish. This is a story about the last rockstar and poet, his work and anatomy of a punk band.

The cast includes members of the band, Freddy Grenzmann, Lauri Leis, Margus Müil, Sven Liba, Sven Kimmel and special quest stars Hasso Krull, Koit Raudsepp, Marko Mäemets, Marko Mägi, Raul Saaremets, Raul Velbaum, Siim Nestor, Valner Valme, Villu Tamme and others.