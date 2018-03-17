news

Tallinn Music Week announces documentaries program ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
The sequel to hit documentary An Inconvenient Truth is part of TMW's 2018 documentary screenings.
The sequel to hit documentary An Inconvenient Truth is part of TMW's 2018 documentary screenings. Source: Press kit
Culture

This year's Tallinn Music Week from Apr. 2-8 also features a documentaries program. During the festival week five documentary films will be screened at Tallinn's “Sõprus” Cinema, covering topics ranging from the environment and visions of the post-capitalist world to the heroes of the post-rock’n’roll era. The screenings will be introduced by their authors, main characters, and by film critics.

The TMW Films program opens on Monday, Apr. 2 with An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, the sequel to An Inconvenient Truth released a dozen years ago and famously featuring Al Gore’s lectures on the environment.

The environment is also at the center of Chasing Coral, which explores whether and how it is still possible to save the coral reefs–the underwater miracles are dying at record speed.

The vast human flow of our times is mapped in Human Flow, directed by Ai Weiwei, one of China's most vocal dissidents and a superstar of contemporary art.

The program also features two documentaries on larger-than-life culture hackers: The Goodiepal Equation on the millionaire musician, artist and futurist Goodiepal van den Dobbelsteen, and More Than Life with a message of individualism on the left side of the norms from the last real Estonian rockstar, Psychoterror frontman Freddy Grenzmann.

Overview:

Monday, Apr. 2, 9 p.m.
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (2017)

Remember the year 2006? It had gotten so bad in terms of climate change that a whole film was put together from the former presidential candidate Al Gore’s lectures. An Inconvenient Truth became a sensation, educating, irritating and bringing together millions all over the world together for debate, rounding it up with an Academy Award for the best documentary feature. What kind of an impact did it all have and has anything changed since Gore asks a dozen years later in the appropriately-titled sequel An Inconvenient Sequel.

Tuesday, Apr. 3, 9 p.m.
The Goodiepal Equation (2017)

The environment is going down the drain and much of our culture has become numb entertainment for the masses. Do not worry, as along comes a self-titled renaissance-man, musician, artist, culture hacker and futurist Goodiepal. A man who hid money in the packaging of his albums. The film is as crazy and weird as its titular character – in the best possible sense. This is an unconventional portrait of an unconventional man, with the ability to cause both admiration and alienation, often at the very same time. By the way, during his travels all across Europe, Goodiepal also visits our very own Kumu art museum in Tallinn.

Wednesday, Apr. 4, 9 p.m.
Human Flow (2017)

While Europe is grappling with immigration, what it is faced with is only a small part of a growing global refugee crisis. Millions are leaving their homes, be it because of a decaying environment, war, poverty or just the promising call of a better life elsewhere. Ai Weiwei, one of the most vocal dissidents in China, itself the front-runner of instate migration, and a superstar of modern art paints an epic yet thoughtful picture of the vast human flow. To make this overarching and truly global film, the crew travelled through 23 countries.

Thursday, Apr. 5, 7 p.m.
Chasing Coral (2017)

A decade and a half ago, Pixar’s Finding Nemo awed both the young and the old with its depiction of an astonishing underwater world. This beautiful animation might only be a fantasy in the near future though, as the world’s seas are in great trouble due to human activity, and the corals are dying at unprecedented speed. It was just a year ago the largest coral in the world, the Great Barrier Reef, was cautioned to be in a terminal condition. In this film filled with mesmerising images, a team of scientists, divers and photographers set out to discover, if and how these underwater miracles might be saved.

Friday, Apr. 6, 7 p.m.
More Than Life (2018)

Freddy Grenzmann is the last Estonian rockstar. He is a poet and a singer in the punk-rock band Psychoterror. The term rockstar stands for a phenomenon that is outside the norms of tradition and is larger than life. What can be said about Freddy is that he is not normal neither on stage nor in life.

His creation and life are the same. He seems to be someone with everything always at stake, constantly walking on the edge. What makes Freddy interesting is not social or textual love for the game, but the quantity he has put into the game, the probability of losing oneself totally and the depth of indicative humane or metaphysical anguish. This is a story about the last rockstar and poet, his work and anatomy of a punk band.

The cast includes members of the band, Freddy Grenzmann, Lauri Leis, Margus Müil, Sven Liba, Sven Kimmel and special quest stars Hasso Krull, Koit Raudsepp, Marko Mäemets, Marko Mägi, Raul Saaremets, Raul Velbaum, Siim Nestor, Valner Valme, Villu Tamme and others.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: Tallinn Music Week

tallinntallinn music week


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
16.03

Simson: Four-lane highway between Jõhvi, Narva to be built by 2025

16.03

Ministry considering ability to waive prior degree requirement for master's

16.03

Mikser: Crimea is part of Ukraine

15.03

Põlva Hospital to close maternity ward, Valga to follow suit

15.03

Estonian government puts small ferries at Saaremaa, Viimsi's disposal

15.03

Kremlin-controlled Sputnik attempts to spin EDF gun incident as propaganda

15.03

Estonian government approves 7.6 percent pension increase

15.03

Estonian OSCE PA delegation member Marrandi to observe Russian elections

BUSINESS
16.03

Forest management center: No decision yet on planned pulp mill deal

16.03

45 Enterprise Estonia jobs to be cut due to regional support system changes

16.03

Balticconnector gas pipeline to cost €135 million on Estonian side

15.03

Estonian government puts small ferries at Saaremaa, Viimsi's disposal

15.03

Russian tourists take 1.7 million trips to Estonia in 2017

15.03

Ratas to IMF: Estonia's budget to reach balance by 2020

15.03

Estonian government approves 7.6 percent pension increase

15.03

Estonian Railways passenger numbers, transported cargo volumes up in 2018

Opinion
26.02

Digest: Today's Estonia is far more than a speech, and so is the centennial

25.02

Opinion digest: President's Independence Day speech boring and generic

22.02

Beyond the digital drivel: Long-term expats sound off about life in Estonia

20.02

Jüri Raidla: Estonia should halve number of state officials

14.02

Turbulent year ahead as Reform and Center get ready for election campaign

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
European Parliament

2019 European elections: Parties, candidates biding their time

Two months after the next Riigikogu elections in March 2019, the Estonian voters will also have to decide who they want to send to the European Parliament. While the parties are already gearing up for the Riigikogu election campaign, their approach regarding the European Parliament isn't yet clear.

Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
17.03

Tallinn Music Week announces documentaries program

17.03

Government backs introduction of 'state buildings' in county centers

17.03

Ilves calls for new kind of alliance to protect democracies

17.03

No news yet about potential new core stakeholders in Tallink

17.03

Irish Setters spotted on Tallinn's Freedom Square

16.03

Road Administration closes Noarootsi and Vormsi ice roads

16.03

Electronics manufacturer Eolane to create 300 jobs in Tallinn

16.03

Baltic, Polish prime ministers to discuss desynchronization with Juncker

16.03

Forest management center: No decision yet on planned pulp mill deal

16.03

45 Enterprise Estonia jobs to be cut due to regional support system changes

16.03

2019 European elections: Parties, candidates biding their time

16.03

Simson: Four-lane highway between Jõhvi, Narva to be built by 2025

16.03

Ministry considering ability to waive prior degree requirement for master's

16.03

Balticconnector gas pipeline to cost €135 million on Estonian side

16.03

Mikser: Crimea is part of Ukraine

16.03

Ratas cancels planned trip to Russia because of international tensions

15.03

Põlva Hospital to close maternity ward, Valga to follow suit

15.03

Estonian government puts small ferries at Saaremaa, Viimsi's disposal

15.03

Russian tourists take 1.7 million trips to Estonia in 2017

15.03

Ratas to IMF: Estonia's budget to reach balance by 2020

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: