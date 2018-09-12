Estonian Institute hosts expat programs starting September

news

News
Andrew Whyte
Source: Eesti Instituut
This September, the Estonian Institute (Eesti Instituut) is organising several programs and events for global expats living in Estonia.

''Culture Step'' towards integration

The "Culture Step'' project lasts a year, offering five lectures/workshops and study trips plus discussions for foreign residents and recent arrivals in Tallinn and Harju County.

Visits to places popular with Estonians or of cultural importance will help acquaint participants better with Estonia and forge connections.

A growth in foreign employees, students and others here doesn't change the fact that its customs and traditions can seem alien, the Institute says. Surveys show that some expats have issues both with language and integration, something the program aims to redress.

Partners are the Estonian Open Air Museum (Vabaõhumuseeum), Estonishing Evenings, the Museum of Estonian Architecture, the Museum of Tallinn, 'Urban Lab' (Linnalabor) and other organisations.

The project is funded by the European Social Fund via the Integration Foundation.

Estonian lessons in Tallinn

Starting 23 September 2018, The Estonian Institute offers Estonian language courses up to Common European Framework (CEF) level A2 at its premises at Suur Karja 14 in Tallinn's old town.

Two groups (maximum of 10 persons each) will meet once a week: absolute beginners to CEF A1 level on Wednesdays and elementary CEF levels A1-A2 on Mondays, both at 17.30-19.00. The course lasts 14 weeks and costs €220  per person (+ €20 for course materials).

Station Narva Language café

Another language-related project is the ''Speak Dating'' café, also on 23 September.

Part of the Station Narva festival (21-23 September), the café takes place in a tent near the Ro-Ro Art Club from 12.00-15.00.

Languages on offer are: Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, Georgian, German, Hungarian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Polish and Swedish. The Estonian Institute will provide for Estonian, naturally.

Each table seats a teacher and two participants for a 15 minute "lesson", and refreshments are available.

No pre-registration is required. A timetable and other info will be provided on-site.

This event celebrates European Day of Languages and is organised by the EC Representation in Estonia, which is also running a web quiz for schoolchildren, plus a language guessing game on ERR's Vikerraadio in cooperation with the Tallinn European School.

Registration is open for all three programs, including for volunteers, is at: estinst@estinst.ee, or visit the Institute's site here.

Celebrating its 30th birthday in 2019, The Estonian Institute publishes numerous booklets on Estonian life and culture, such as "12 Questions About Estonia", translated into 13 languages. It has branches in Finland and Hungary.

Its Culture.ee portal provides up-to-date information about cultural events in English, Estonian and Russian.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Estonian Institute

