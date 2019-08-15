Integration Foundation offers free Estonian courses from next week

Free Estonian-language courses are being made available via the Integration Foundation website from next Thursday.

A total of just under 70 courses are to take place in Tallinn, Tartu, Narva, Sillamäe, Jõhvi, Kohtla-Järve, Pärnu and Ahtme, with just over 1,100 places available.

"Anyone who's interested in studying Estonian can choose a course according to their language level and preferences regarding time, venue and language school," said Jana Tondi, the Head of Language Studies at the foundation.

The courses cover almost every speaker of Estonian as a foreign language, from A2 level under the Common European Framework (CEF), approximately elementary level, through to B1 and B2 (intermediate) and even C1 (proficiency) levels.

"Given our experience so far we're offering most of the courses at the B1 and B2 levels, since that's where there's the greatest demand," added Tondi, in a foundation press release.

Around half the courses will take place in Tallinn, 34 in total, with 16 taking place in Narva.

Over 1,000 people registered for last year's courses.

Those interested should register here, starting from Thursday, Aug. 22 at 10.00 a.m., the foundation says.

"To ensure registration goes as smoothly as possible, you should make sure you're as prepared as you can be," Tondi said.

"Tips and tools you can use for that purpose are available on our website as well, at the same address," she added.

The foundation can also be emailed here, or called on a free hotline, 800 9999.

The foundation also has partner organizations across the country, which offer language cafés, tandem studies, culture clubs and other attractions.

The Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus) was founded on over 20 years ago, merging with the Estonian Migration Foundation in 2010. It falls under both the culture ministry's and education ministry's remits.

