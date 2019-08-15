ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Integration Foundation offers free Estonian courses from next week ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Estonian language courses will soon be available free from the Integration Foundation (picture is illustrative).
Estonian language courses will soon be available free from the Integration Foundation (picture is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Free Estonian-language courses are being made available via the Integration Foundation website from next Thursday.

A total of just under 70 courses are to take place in Tallinn, Tartu, Narva, Sillamäe, Jõhvi, Kohtla-Järve, Pärnu and Ahtme, with just over 1,100 places available.

"Anyone who's interested in studying Estonian can choose a course according to their language level and preferences regarding time, venue and language school," said Jana Tondi, the Head of Language Studies at the foundation.

The courses cover almost every speaker of Estonian as a foreign language, from A2 level under the Common European Framework (CEF), approximately elementary level, through to B1 and B2 (intermediate) and even C1 (proficiency) levels.

"Given our experience so far we're offering most of the courses at the B1 and B2 levels, since that's where there's the greatest demand," added Tondi, in a foundation press release.

Around half the courses will take place in Tallinn, 34 in total, with 16 taking place in Narva.

Over 1,000 people registered for last year's courses.

Those interested should register here, starting from Thursday, Aug. 22 at 10.00 a.m., the foundation says.

"To ensure registration goes as smoothly as possible, you should make sure you're as prepared as you can be," Tondi said.

"Tips and tools you can use for that purpose are available on our website as well, at the same address," she added.

The foundation can also be emailed here, or called on a free hotline, 800 9999.

The foundation also has partner organizations across the country, which offer language cafés, tandem studies, culture clubs and other attractions.

The Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus) was founded on over 20 years ago, merging with the Estonian Migration Foundation in 2010. It falls under both the culture ministry's and education ministry's remits.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian languageintegration foundationestonian as a foreign language


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

OPINION FESTIVAL 2019
MORE NEWS
14.08

Russian president to meet Finnish counterpart in Helsinki next week

14.08

Pensions hike depends on state of budget, says Isamaa leader

14.08

EDF personnel in joint anti-terrorism operation in Mali

14.08

Kentucky Fried Chicken coming to Tallinn in October

14.08

Russia claims NATO jet 'chased off' by its fighters Tuesday

Opinion
Business
12.08

Competition Authority: Hospitals should be able to import all medicines

12.08

Business chiefs say Mart Helme foreign labor legal amends ineffective

11.08

Mining, energy trade unions planning picket in Tallinn

11.08

Prices of alcoholic beverages in Latvian stores not dropping yet

09.08

Finance minister: Attracting foreign talent to Estonia should be encouraged

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:53

Prime Minister: no ultimatums between parties on pensions rise and reforms

17:03

City tower exhibition brings famous towers to Tallinn Ferris wheel

15:47

Integration Foundation offers free Estonian courses from next week

14:52

No police redundancy cuts imminent, says prime minister

14:26

State putting up €22 million for new ERR TV house

13:36

State investing more in real estate than predicted, at €83 million

12:57

Ministry's food audit results delayed by safety claims

12:15

Bear which strayed over Russian border now held at Tallinn Zoo

11:34

Baltic Film Days to offer free screenings of Latvian, Lithuanian films

10:56

Eesti Energia redundancies may be less than projected

10:32

Opinion: Clarify politicians' motives, priorities before talking wage rises

09:19

NATO jet approached in unsafe manner by Russian plane, says alliance

08:53

Kontaveit wins Cincinnati second round to set up Ashleigh Barty encounter

14.08

PPA says redundancies coming, interior ministry rejects claims

14.08

Opinion: MP salaries should be increased

14.08

Phishing scam mimics company staff emails, warns information authority

14.08

Russian president to meet Finnish counterpart in Helsinki next week

14.08

Pensions hike depends on state of budget, says Isamaa leader

14.08

Rakvere Theatre begins 80th season

14.08

EDF personnel in joint anti-terrorism operation in Mali

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: