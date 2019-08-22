ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Registration for free Estonian language classes opening 10 am Thursday ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Registration for free Estonian language courses opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Registration for free Estonian language courses opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Registration opens for free Estonian-language courses today at 10 a.m. The courses are expected to fill up very quickly.

The courses are offered at A2, B1, B2, and C1 language levels. In total around 70 courses will take place in Tallinn, Tartu, Narva, Sillamäe, Jõhvi, Kohtla-Järve, Pärnu and Ahtme, with just over 1,100 places available.

"Anyone who's interested in studying Estonian can choose a course according to their language level and preferences regarding time, venue and language school," said Jana Tondi, Head of Language Studies at the Integration Foundation.

"Given our experience so far we're offering most of the courses at B1 and B2 levels, since that's where there's the greatest demand," added Tondi, in a foundation press release.

Around half the courses will take place in Tallinn, 34 in total, with 16 taking place in Narva.

Over 1,000 people registered for last year's courses.

"To ensure registration goes as smoothly as possible, you should make sure you're as prepared as you can be," Tondi said.

"Tips and tools you can use for that purpose are available on our website as well, at the same address," she added.

You can register for courses here.

The foundation can also be emailed here, or called on a free hotline, 800 9999.

The Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus) was founded on over 20 years ago, merging with the Estonian Migration Foundation in 2010. It falls under both the culture ministry's and education ministry's remits.

Editor: Helen Wright

estonian language courses


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Government crisis
10:28
09:53
12:17
09:22
11:21
MORE NEWS
21.08

Põlluaas praises courage and bravery of August 20 Club

21.08

Party ratings: Centre pick up support, Reform down

21.08

Analysis: President Rose Garden speech notable in domestic politics focus

21.08

Kaljulaid: You can never talk too much about democracy or freedom

21.08

PM strikes positive tone on restoration of independence anniversary

Opinion
Business
19.08

Water companies request exemption from fuel biocomponent requirement

15.08

State investing more in real estate than predicted, at €83 million

14.08

Pensions hike depends on state of budget, says Isamaa leader

14.08

Statistics: Employment of older people at 10-year high

13.08

Government to unveil state real estate purchase strategy Thursday

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13:56

Former interior minister Margus Leivo dies

13:29

Paper: Taltech systematically defrauded EU program Updated

12:07

July alcohol purchases by Finns up 19 percent on year

11:16

Kadri Simson: Michal might consider Reform-EKRE coalition

10:26

Helme, Vaher meet, confirm continued cooperation

10:14

Footwear chain Deichmann opens first store in Estonia

09:21

Aas: Rail Baltica must take potential Tallinn ring railroad into account

09:09

Registration for free Estonian language classes opening 10 am Thursday

21.08

Haron Dikajev sentenced to 12 years in prison

21.08

Ratas, Kaljulaid discuss closer cooperation with India during VP visit

21.08

Gallery: Russian president visits Helsinki

21.08

Reform wants no-confidence vote against Ratas on Monday

21.08

Hong Kong protesters to create human chain inspired by Baltic Way

21.08

Martin Helme: Kaljulaid should resign, not me

21.08

Starship Technologies plans campus expansion after $40 million funding win

21.08

Kaljulaid: Estonia has made up for 25 years of lost economic ground by now

21.08

Bolt rolls out food delivery service in Tallinn

21.08

Tallinn Photomonth: Visual essay 'Mercury' coming to Tallinn Art Hall

21.08

July industrial producer price index down 0.2 percent on year

21.08

Põlluaas praises courage and bravery of August 20 Club

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: