Registration for free Estonian language classes opening 10 am Thursday

Registration opens for free Estonian-language courses today at 10 a.m. The courses are expected to fill up very quickly.

The courses are offered at A2, B1, B2, and C1 language levels. In total around 70 courses will take place in Tallinn, Tartu, Narva, Sillamäe, Jõhvi, Kohtla-Järve, Pärnu and Ahtme, with just over 1,100 places available.

"Anyone who's interested in studying Estonian can choose a course according to their language level and preferences regarding time, venue and language school," said Jana Tondi, Head of Language Studies at the Integration Foundation.

"Given our experience so far we're offering most of the courses at B1 and B2 levels, since that's where there's the greatest demand," added Tondi, in a foundation press release.

Around half the courses will take place in Tallinn, 34 in total, with 16 taking place in Narva.

Over 1,000 people registered for last year's courses.

"To ensure registration goes as smoothly as possible, you should make sure you're as prepared as you can be," Tondi said.

"Tips and tools you can use for that purpose are available on our website as well, at the same address," she added.

You can register for courses here.

The foundation can also be emailed here, or called on a free hotline, 800 9999.

The Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus) was founded on over 20 years ago, merging with the Estonian Migration Foundation in 2010. It falls under both the culture ministry's and education ministry's remits.