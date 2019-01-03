news

Over 400 already registered for free Estonian courses for hopeful citizens ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Estonian lesson. Photo is illustrative.
Estonian lesson. Photo is illustrative. Source: Eesti Meedia/Scanpix
News

A total of 420 people have already registered for free Estonian language courses meant for applicants for Estonian citizenship, getting ahead of even the launch of the information campaign meant to promote the courses.

Speaking at the government press conference on Thursday, Minister of the Interior Katri Raik (SDE) said that to date, 420 people have registered for the free language courses, adding that the initial plan was to offer the courses for 400 people.

According to the minister, the fact that 70% of those who have registered are from Tallinn illustrates that the citizenship issue is in no way exclusive to Ida-Viru County in Northeastern Estonia. Registered participants do, however, include roughly equal numbers of men and women, including one individual over 55 years of age.

Free lessons may lead to new citizens

"If this project proves a success, over a thousand people may receive Estonian citizenship next year," Ms Raik emphasised. 

Over the past several years, around 700 people per year have been granted Estonian citizenship. "Our citizenship  policy is relative conservative, but stable," she added.

Eligible to attend the free Estonian language courses are people who have lived in Estonia on a legal basis for at least five years and who meet the conditions for applying and wish to apply for Estonian citizenship. The courses will be held by the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences.

Those accepted to participate in the course will sign a contract with the state according to which the state will bear all course-related expenses if, upon successfully completing the course, the individual applies for Estonian citizenship.

The first study groups will begin in Tallinn and Narva next month.​

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of the interiorestonian academy of security sciencescitizenshipestonian language instruction


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
02.01

Criminal proceedings against former Tallinn deputy mayor dropped

02.01

Integration Foundation relocates to Narva

02.01

Denmark may overhaul finance authority in wake of Danske case

02.01

Residence permit applications already exceed entire 2019 immigration quota

02.01

Opinion: Estonia 200 leader means well, but could actions benefit EKRE?

02.01

Estonians spend most on alcohol per household in EU

02.01

Lt. Col. Jüri Kadak dies at 77

02.01

Eiki Nestor: A mind is like a parachute, it doesn't work if it isn't open

Opinion
24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
02.01

November 2018 retail turnover up 5% on year

31.12

Tammist meets with UAE Minister of State, talks Expo, flights, IT companies

31.12

Skype Estonia revenue drops to €33.5 million

31.12

Electricity prices for private consumer reach record high

31.12

Over 20,000 third-country nationals in Estonia for short-term employment

30.12

Rimi: Estonian service sector short 2,000 workers

29.12

Talks on extending Kiev-Riga rail route to Tallinn to begin next month

29.12

Enterprise Estonia to open representation in New York

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:28

Estonian Song and Dance Festival tickets to go on sale next Thursday

17:09

Over 400 already registered for free Estonian courses for hopeful citizens

16:37

Port of Tallinn case postponed on technicality

15:50

Number of stateless residents in Estonia drops by over 2,200 in 2018

15:11

New regulations impractical for attending emergencies, says water company

14:34

Estonia 200 reveals top Riigikogu candidates for Ida-Viru County

13:25

Former MP Igor Gräzin leaves Reform Party

12:41

Tallink 2018 passenger numbers steady, cargo volumes up 5.7%

11:54

Number of flu cases on the rise at end of 2018

11:18

B1 Estonian exam, Part 3: Certificate and conclusion

10:07

November industrial production up 8% on year

09:29

Early January storm disrupts travel, causes power outages

08:32

Centre required to pay interest on unpaid Pettai donation reimbursement

02.01

Criminal proceedings against former Tallinn deputy mayor dropped

02.01

Luminor merger complete, nothing to change for clients, says bank

02.01

Integration Foundation relocates to Narva

02.01

Denmark may overhaul finance authority in wake of Danske case

02.01

Residence permit applications already exceed entire 2019 immigration quota

02.01

Opinion: Estonia 200 leader means well, but could actions benefit EKRE?

02.01

Culture.ee's full list of 2019 Estonian festivals

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: