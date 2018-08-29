news

Estonian Art 2/2018 focusing on Baltic art, design and architecture

Cover of Estonian Art 2/2018.
Source: Culture.ee/Estonian Institute
For Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, 2018 marks a century since their first declaration of independence. To celebrate their centennials and explore the cultural ties between the three Baltic states, the Estonian Institute has dedicated this issue of Estonian Art to Baltic cultural collaborations. It looks at not just present collaborations in the fields of art, design, and architecture, but also on landmark historical cultural collaborations.

In art, Inga Lāce writes about Latvian/Estonian artist Diana Tamane in Diana Tamane: Jet Lag. In The Value of Wilderness, Auguste Petre reviews the exhibition "Wild Souls. Symbolism in the Baltic States" at the Orsay Museum in Paris. Mai Levin traces the Baltic roots of the Tallinn Print Triennial for its 50th anniversary in Tallinn Graphic Art Triennials Up to the 1990s. Keiu Krikmann reviews the Baltic Triennial in Haunted at the Body Party, which for the first time was organized in the three Baltic capitals: Vilnius, Tallinn, and Riga.

The current flurry of Baltic artistic collaborations at the first ever Riga Biennial (RIBOCA), the Baltic Triennial 13 and the second Riga Photography Biennale are captured in four visual essays by Merike Estna, Young Boy Dancing Group, Reinis Hofmanis & Margus Tamm and Sandra Jõgeva.

In design, Karolina Jakaite explores proto design in Soviet Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in Design by Another Name. In architecture, Triin Ojari writes about The Baltic Pavilion at the Paris World EXPO in 1937, and Johan Tali looks back on more recent history at the The Baltic Pavilion in Venice in 2016. In books, Lithuanian artist Paul Paper shares his Top Ten Books.

Estonian Art is a biannual magazine published by the Estonian Institute since 1997.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: Culture.ee

