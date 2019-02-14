Nordic Council of Ministers contributes €100,000 to Baltic Culture Fund

Last month, Chief of Staff of the Office of the Secretary General of the Nordic Council of Ministers Helle Engslund Krarup and Cultural Endowment of Estonia Chairwoman Kertu Saks signed an agreement for the contribution of 750,000 Danish krone (DKK), or €100,000, to the Baltic Culture Fund for the organisation of joint Baltic cultural events in Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

"We are pleased that the Nordic Council of Ministers decided to contribute to the Baltic Culture Fund, and we believe that this will lead to many cultural encounters, joint endeavours, new creative works and exciting art and cultural events that enrich both local and international cultural collaboration," said Christer Haglund, director of the Nordic Council of Ministers' Estonian office, according to a press release.

"The Baltic Culture Fund was established to support Baltic cultural collaboration and, through that, also gain more traction outside the Baltics," explained Ms Saks. "By organising joint events, we have a better chance of drawing attention on the international stage, and the Nordic Council of Ministers' contribution will provide a great opportunity for Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to showcase [themselves] in Nordic countries."

Founded on 8 July 2018, the goal of the Baltic Culture Fund is to promote cultural cooperation between the Baltic countries as well as strengthen the internationalisation of Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian culture through joint cultural projects and events.

The fund is especially interested in supporting new and one-off cultural events outside of the Baltics, including concerts, exhibitions, festivals, performances and international events with a Baltic focus, such as projects in architecture, visual art, design, literature, sound art, performing arts, libraries, museums and archives.

The Baltic Culture Fund is headed on a rotating basis by the respective national cultural endowments of all three Baltic countries, with the Cultural Endowment of Estonia being the first to coordinate the fund's activities. Funding will be allocated to joint Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian cultural events once per year.

The call for applications opened at the beginning of 2019 and will close on 20 May. All projects taking place in the Nordic countries and funded by the Nordic Council of Ministers must be concluded before 31 December 2020.

