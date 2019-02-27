news

Iceland prime minister meets with Estonian counterpart in Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Icelandic prime minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir.
Icelandic prime minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir. Source: AFP/Scanpix
News

Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir (VG) was in Tallinn on Wednesday, meeting with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), where the two leaders discussed cooperation between the two states in the digital field.

"Iceland and Estonia have long enjoyed a genuine sense of friendship which is always of great value. Ms Jakobsdóttir said, according to spokespersons.

''We know that Estonia has been a leader in the development of e-governance for many years now, including e-voting, e-residency, and e-embassy. Iceland is currently forming a policy on increased investment in innovation and research. We appreciate this opportunity to acquaint ourselves with best practices on this front and hopefully learn from Estonia's experience. We have to bear in mind that digitization is no longer a political goal but more of a practical reality and we are looking forward to our discussions with Estonia on these matters," the Icelandic premier continued.

"Iceland and Estonia are close friends and partners who share a common understanding on digitisation and e-governance,'' Jüri Ratas said of the meeting, according to government spokespersons.

''We both understand that digital solutions help the society to operate more efficiently and transparently," he went on.

Both nations NATO members

"Today, our main focus was to find ways for intensifying data exchange and digital cooperation. It is important that we, along with our closest friends and neighbors from the Nordic region, can really achieve a free movement of data which is not limited with state borders. Together with the Nordics, we could become the most digitally united region in the world," Mr Ratas added.

The prime ministers also discussed the cooperation of Iceland and Estonia within NATO, of which both are members, and regional cooperation between the Nordic and the Baltic states. The partnership between the eight Baltic and Nordic states, namely Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark, as well as Estonia and Iceland, is currently being coordinated by Iceland, set to pass on the duty to Estonia next year.

Ms Jakobsdóttir's entourage includes minister of finance and economic affairs, and former prime minister, Bjarni Benediktsson, whose responsibilities include IT development.

The Icelandic delegation also met with Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Rene Tammist (SDE) and is set to visit the Estonian Information System Authority (RIA) and the e-Estonia showroom.

The NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup in Estonia also includes one Icelandic representative.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jüri ratasestonia in natokatrín jakobsdóttirestonian icelandic relations


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
26.02

Survey: Centre, Reform both at 28% support in European race

26.02

President on working visit to St Kitts and Nevis

26.02

Prime minister aims for greater European-Arab cooperation

26.02

Former interior minister linked to Danske-related shell companies network

26.02

NATO jets over Baltic intercept Russian fighter, two auxiliary planes

25.02

Evelin Ilves weighing run for European Parliament

25.02

Support by electoral district split between Centre, Reform, EKRE

25.02

Tax and Customs Board to refund €12.7 million on Tuesday

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
18.02

Opinion: Kohtla-Järve school case should be cause for national concern

14.02

Erik Gamzejev: The Ida-Viru hostages of 21st Century municipal politics

12.02

Toomas Sildam: Are Estonian political parties criminal? No

09.02

Opinion: Election English debates hardly perfect, but set healthy precedent

30.01

Opinion: Unravelling the Brexit conundrum

Business
22.02

Tallinn Airport chief to join Tallink board

21.02

Bill Browder to file Swedbank criminal complaint with Swedish authorities

21.02

PM backs financial regulator, says no place for money laundering in Estonia

21.02

Grid distributor Elering reports €0.6 million net profit rise

21.02

Estonian financial regulator suggests Denmark publish Danske correspondence

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:28

UN Global Compact unfinished business, says justice minister

16:17

Iceland prime minister meets with Estonian counterpart in Tallinn

15:33

Estonia 200 third party to conclude trade union accord

14:39

WRC promotional rally coming to Estonia

14:08

Richness of Life pickets ERR a second time

12:08

Conservationists fight Enefit oil shale plan in eastern Utah

11:39

Commercial registers of Estonia, Finland sign agreement on data exchange

10:53

Justice Ministry: 25 March may be declared national holiday this year

09:57

Business profits increase by 4% in 2018

09:38

Maasikas: North Macedonia NATO, EU integration backs regional stability

08:48

New strategy aims to reduce Tallinn-Narva train journey to one hour

26.02

Kallas: Tax, citizenship, schools main obstacles to Centre-Reform coalition

26.02

University to look into allegedly plagiarised thesis of Rainer Vakra MP

26.02

Survey: Centre, Reform both at 28% support in European race

26.02

President on working visit to St Kitts and Nevis

26.02

Advance voting so far slightly ahead of figure at last general election

26.02

Prime minister aims for greater European-Arab cooperation

26.02

Former interior minister linked to Danske-related shell companies network

26.02

NATO jets over Baltic intercept Russian fighter, two auxiliary planes

25.02

Evelin Ilves weighing run for European Parliament

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: