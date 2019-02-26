news

President on working visit to St Kitts and Nevis

President Kersti Kaljulaid presenting Estonian state awards ahead of Sunday's independence day.
President Kersti Kaljulaid presenting Estonian state awards ahead of Sunday's independence day. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid is visiting the Caribbean island nation of St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday on an official visit.

The Estonian head of state is due to attend a heads of state conference of the Association Caribbean States, where she will be speaking about Estonia's digital experience and how digital solutions can help in dealing with climate change-related natural disasters, within the framework of an e-state, the President's office announced in a press release.

The meet brings 15 heads of state from within the Association of Caribbean States, together with five more countries including Estonia, it is reported.

Additionally, the working visit will promote Estonia's drive to get a temporary spot on the UN Security Council for 2020–2021, and she will also discuss transnational cooperation on e-government development with St Kitts and Nevis' prime minister, Timothy Harris, it is reported.

On to Slovakia

On Thursday, Ms Kaljulaid is to visit Slovakia for a meet of Central and Eastern European (CEE) nations' heads of state.

The Slovakia meeting, to be held in the eastern city of Košice, takes place under the Bucharest Nine (B9) format and will discuss security issues,the president's office said, as well as developments in NATO and hybrid threats.

The B9 format began in 2014 and is used principally to discuss security issues. The B9 countries are: Romania, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary,´and Slovakia.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

