Four Estonians awarded Baltic Assembly medals

The Baltic Assembly (BA) awards ceremony was held in Vilnius on Thursday night, where medals were awarded to First Vice-President of the Riigikogu Enn Eesmaa (Centre), Deputy Head of the Estonian Delegation to the BA Johannes Kert, and delegation members Krista Aru and Erki Savisaar.

The BA awarded the medal to Eesmaa for strengthening the cooperation between Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, according to a Riigikogu press release. Kert received the medal for supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine and its accession to the European Union. Aru was awarded the medal for strengthening cultural relations between the Baltic states. Savisaar was awarded the medal for his outstanding work in promoting the digital economy and cyber security.

BA medals are awarded by a resolution of the Presidium of the Baltic Assembly to persons who have contributed to upholding the unity and cooperation of the Baltic states. BA medals have been awarded since 2002.

In addition to the medals, the BA Prizes in Literature, the Arts, Science and Innovation were also presented at Thursday's ceremony. The BA Prize in Literature was awarded to Latvian writer Gundega Repše and the Prize in the Arts to Lithuanian ballet dancer Jurgita Dronina. The Prize in Science, meanwhile, went to the Estonian physicist and President of the Estonian Young Academy of Sciences Els Heinsalu. The Innovation Prize was given to research and production company Light Conversion Ltd.

The Baltic Assembly is an international organisation that promotes cooperation between the parliaments of Estonia (the Riigikogu), Latvia (the Saeima) and Lithuania (the Seimas). It was founded on 8 November 1991 in Tallinn.

