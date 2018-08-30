news

Annual Tallinn street festival to take place this weekend

The Uue Mailma street festival in a previous year.
The Uue Mailma street festival in a previous year. Source: http://www.uusmaailm.ee
The 12th annual Uue Mailma street festival takes place in Tallinn on 1-2 September, featuring live music, art, street food, workshops, sports and games and children's activities as the district, located south of the city centre between Suur Ameerika and Tehnika streets, sees its thoroughfares mostly closed to traffic to accommodate the attractions and ensuing crowds.

The Uus Mailm (literally 'new world', the street festival title is in the Estonian genitive case) district is overseen by a cooperative community association formed in 2007, the same year as the street festival started, which aims to bring together local residents in order to better co-operate in the life and development of the area, according to the association's website.

This includes organising joint events and ventures, of which the street festival is a key example, in pursuit of the somewhat un-Estonian aim of getting better acquainted with neighbours, locals etc.

Naturally, streets in the festival area will mostly be closed to traffic, though the main thoroughfares of Suur Ameerika and Tehnika will remain open. The area of the festival is roughly delineated by Koidu, Luha, Virmalise and Tehnika Streets. Many residents will host pop-up cafes or other attractions on their properties.

Entry to the festival is free.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Jaanus Karilaid (Centre) says Reform will lose ground to EKRE and Estonia 200.

EKRE both gaining support and opponents, Reform hampered by baggage

Whilst the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) has seen a growth in support in recent months – bucking the trend for most of the major parties which have all seen a fall – this also seems to be part of a polarisation in public political opinion since the number of voters who would 'certainly not' vote for EKRE has also rise.

