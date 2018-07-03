25th annual Õllesummer festival starts tomorrow in Tallinn

news

Andrew Whyte
The Pet Shop Boys
The Pet Shop Boys Source: ollesummer.ee
News

Tomorrow, Wednesday, 4 July sees the kick-off of the annual Õllesummer festival in the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn. Lasting over three days, this year's lineup includes the Pet Shop Boys and Armin van Buren.

This year's Õllesummer (literally 'beer summer') is particularly significant since it sees the 25th anniversary of the festival's inception. Since 1993 Õllesummer has brought major acts to Estonia as well as showcasing local talent on its multiple stages, with alumni including Calvin Harris, the Prodigy, and Moby.

Day One

Day one, 4 July, features headliners Scottish indie rockers Franz Ferdinand, who have reportedly already arrived in Tallinn and will be appearing at around 23.00* EEST. In fact, Franz Ferdinand themselves are marking 10 years' association with Õllesummer, having been the first major international act to appear there back in 2008.

Other acts appearing on Wednesday include local acts the Karl-Erik Taukar band (21.00), and the legendary 'Orelipoiss' (Jaan Pehk - 19.30)

Day Two

Thursday sees headliner, Dutch DJ Armin van Buren in the late slot (22.30), backed by local performers Liis Lemsalu (18.00) and NÖEP (20.30).

Day Three

The final day of the festival, Friday evening brings local crooner Koit Toome (22.30) to the stage, overlapping slightly with longstanding synth pop duo, six-time Grammy winners the Pet Shop Boys at 23.00.

Tickets and weather

Tickets, ranging in price from €16.45-€94.50, are available on the Piletlevi online ticket site. The festival's official site is here.

The weather in Tallinn is forecast to be overcast and rainy throughout the three days, though rain will not be heavy. Temperatures will be go down to around 9C-14C most evenings, and there will be light breezes.

Other festivals in Estonia this year include the Sweet Spot festival at the end of July, and the Station Narva festival in September.

*Timings approximate and correct as of press time.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

