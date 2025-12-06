DJ Armin van Buuren to perform at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds in September

On September 5 next year, Dutch DJ Armin Van Buuren is set to perform a live show at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak).

In 2026, van Buuren will bring his stage show "The Orb" to Tallinn as part of his new world tour. In August, he will also perform the same show in Vilnius, and in the second half of September in Istanbul. In addition to music, the show includes real-time visuals and special effects.

Armin van Buuren has been a DJ and producer since the late 1990s. He has been voted DJ Mag's best DJ five times, and was nominated for a Grammy in 2014 for his song "This Is What It Feels Like."

Van Buuren started his career in the Netherlands, became popular in Ibiza, and soon reached audiences around the world.

Armin van Buuren's best-known songs include "Blah Blah Blah," "Great Spirit" (ft Vini Vici), "This Is What It Feels Like," and "Turn It Up."

He last performed in Tallinn in 2024, also at the Song Festival Grounds.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!