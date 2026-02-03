X!

British ambient house pioneers The Orb announce April Tallinn show

News
The Orb at Station Narva in 2025.
The Orb at Station Narva in 2025. Source: Station Narva
News

British electronic music duo The Orb are set to perform at the Paavli Culture Factory in Tallinn on April 17.

Formed in the late 1980s by two school friends – Alex Paterson of Killing Joke and Jimmy Cauty of The KLF – The Orb laid the foundations for ambient house, combining slowed-down Chicago house rhythms with synth sounds, and effects straight out of the 1970s.

The Orb gained wider recognition thanks to their debut double album "The Orb's Adventures Beyond The Ultraworld" (1991). The following year, "U.F.Orb" reached number one in the U.K. album charts.

In recent years, Paterson's regular creative partner has been musician and producer Michael Rendall. In October 2025, Rendall and Paterson released the album "Buddhist Hipsters."

The Orb last performed in Estonia in September 2025, when they took to the stage at the Station Narva festival.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Neit-Eerik Nestor

