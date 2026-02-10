SADU among new artists confirmed for 2026 Station Narva festival

Six new artists have been added to the 2026 Station Narva festival lineup, including triple Estonian Music Award winners SADU. This year's festival takes place from September 3–6.

Also confirmed to perform at Station Narva are boipepperoni, Skoone and Planeet, along with Finnish electro-pop producer MALLA and Kosovo's satirical storyteller La Fazani.

Rising rapidly to become one of Estonia's most successful acts, SADU blend folk and global music with catchy pop arrangements and sharply resonant messages. The band won Album of the Year, Band of the Year and Debut Album of the Year at the 2026 Estonian Music Awards.

boipepperoni excels at producing both dark, experimental club tracks and cheeky party bangers that have dominated the Estonian Spotify top ten.

He has collaborated with numerous Estonian stars as well as Finland's house and disco producer MALLA, who will also perform at this year's Station Narva. Their first joint work, the single "open heart," was released last fall.

Skoone, whose album "Inimeste inimene" was among Estonian critics' favorites in 2025, are set to unleash their fast and playful punk on Narva with influences ranging from hardcore to tango. D'n'B stalwart Planeet will also be performing his pop-infused broken beats in the border town.

Completing the new additions is Kosovo's La Fazani, who fuses hip-hop, indie, Albanian folk, and satirical messages. La Fazani has previously performed at Kosovo's largest music festival Sunny Hill, co-founded by Dua Lipa, and also won the Telliskivi Creative City & Selektor Studio Award at last year's Tallinn Music Week.

Among the artists previously confirmed for Station Narva 2026 are British trip-hop legend Tricky, Icelandic electronic music icons GusGus, Latvian performance artist Elizabete Balčus and top Estonian performers ALIKA, EiK, mariin k., and Luurel Varas.

The complete Station Narva program will be revealed gradually throughout the year.

---

