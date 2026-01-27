Lineup announced for Tallinn Music Week 2026

The music program has been announced for 2026's Tallinn Music Week (TMW). This year's festival takes place from April 9 to 12 and features 186 artists from 38 countries.

Among the 80 Estonian artists performing at this year's Tallinn Music Week are shoegaze ensemble mariin k., singer-songwriter Alonette, flute duo Kuula Hetke, and metal band Intrepid. Duo Ruut, who performed at last year's Glastonbury Festival will also be at TMW, as will folk-pop band SADU, who have burst onto the scene in recent months.

Finland will be well represented with 26 artists in this year's lineup, followed by Canada (11), France, Latvia, and Sweden (9 each), the UK (7), Germany and Poland (6 each), and Denmark, Belgium and Ukraine (5 each).

Over the course of the festival, a huge range of music genres will be represented at different showcases across Tallinn, ranging from metal to folk and taking in classical and jazz along the way.

Ukraine continues to be well represented at TMW, through this year with Ziferblat, who gained recognition at the Eurovision Song Contest and underground dance music producer and BodyParts label founder Olga Korol both performing.

There will also be a special performance of the music and human rights project "Daughters of Donbas: Songs of Stolen Children" led by Amnesty International laureate and Ukrainian-Canadian singer Marichka. The project gives voice to Ukrainian children rescued from Russian filtration camps.

More information about Tallinn Music Week 2026, including the full festival line-up, can be found here.

---

