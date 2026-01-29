Folk band Duo Ruut on ministry award: Second albums are always stressful

The Estonian Ministry of Culture has recognized folk band Duo Ruut with an annual culture award for their album "Ilmateade" ("The Weather Report"). Band member Ann-Lisett Rebane told ERR that for every musician, the second album is always extremely stressful.

Katariina Kivi and Ann-Lisett Rebane formed traditional music ensemble Duo Ruut in 2015. Their debut album "Tuule sõnad" ("Words of the Wind") was released in 2019. Their follow-up record, "Ilmateade" ("The Weather Report"), came out last summer.

Rebane said that receiving the Ministry of Culture's annual award came as a very positive surprise. "We put a lot of effort into it. Any kind of recognition is very surprising in a way, but for us it's really, really nice."

According to Reban. it took the band a long time to complete their second album.

"I think it was a challenge for us to make something that would be as good or better than the first one. I think the second album is always the most stressful for all musicians," she said.

This week may bring Duo Ruut even more success, with the Estonian Music Awards taking place on Thursday evening.

The band have been nominated in three categories: Album of the Year, Ethno, Folk or Traditional Album of the Year, and Band of the Year.

Rebane told ERR they are approaching the evening with a relaxed attitude. "We just want to have a good time there. I don't think winning is that important to us, so there's no great pressure."

Duo Ruut are currently busy preparing for a big concert on March 5 at Tallinn's Paavli Culture Factory. According to Rebane, while the show is not an album launch, it will be the first time the band have performed the whole album live with all the guest musicians who appear on it.



