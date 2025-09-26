X!

Duo Ruut among Estonian bands to impress at Hamburg's Reeperbahn Festival

News
Duo Ruut.
Duo Ruut. Source: Duo Ruut
News

Last week, four top Estonian bands performed at the Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg, Germany, more than proving that they can hold their own on the European stage.

The 2025 Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg featured a special Estonian showcase event, with four of the country's top bands on the bill. As a result of their performance, dreampop shoegaze ensemble mariin K., is now in negotiations with a new concert organizer and record label.

Folk band Duo Ruut, who this year performed at Glastonbury and were awarded folk album of the week by The Guardian for their latest record "Ilmateade" ("The Weather Report"), also said that after their Hamburg show, a lot of people thanked them.

"We have already received some emails but it is too early for any definite agreements. Some contacts have been made and we are eagerly waiting to see what will come of it," said Katariina Kivi, who is one half of Estonian folk band Duo Ruut.

"Touring doesn't tire us out when there are very lively moments in between," her Duo Ruut bandmate Ann-Lisett Rebane told ERR.

Estonian heavy metal is also steadily establishing a name for itself on the European scene.

Tartu-based metalcore four-piece Pridian, who also performed in Hamburg, already have a packed gigging schedule ahead of them.

Estonian metalcore band Pridian. Source: Erlend Štaub

"They just signed a deal with their agent Triple-6 Booking, who went to check if the band was worth the hype, and they proved themselves very well, giving an impressive concert even in a very compact space," said Ott Evestus, head of Heavy Music Estonia.

Pridian are not the only Estonian heavy rockers currently enjoying some international success. Legendary folk-metal band Metsatöll even performed shows in Japan last year.

"Our only criterion is that you play heavy music from punk to rock and are active, then we'll put you on our event," Evestus said.

"Thanks to that there has been cooperation between Estonian and Russian-speaking bands, which were otherwise separate. However, now they do concerts and tours together, and the field has also grown and expanded as a result," Evestus said.

Duo Ruut, mariin k., Pridian and Alonette represented Estonia at the Reeperbahn Festival as part of the "ESTonishing Kickoff" showcase event on September 17.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Annika Remmel

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

26.09

Total investment funds in 2025 state budget to increase by a third

26.09

Gallery: Tallinn's Pirita tee promenade in state of disrepair

26.09

Duo Ruut among Estonian bands to impress at Hamburg's Reeperbahn Festival

26.09

Rescue Board to check smoke alarms in Estonian homes from end of September

26.09

Vabamu to screen film about prisoners in occupied territories on 'Ukraine Defenders' Day'

26.09

Estonian-British dream-pop trio Night Tapes release debut album

26.09

Bishop Daniel: Dialogue instead of confrontation

26.09

Estonia also aiming to attract large-caliber ammunition factory, ministers say

26.09

Estonian, Latvian tech companies team up to develop 'drone wall'

26.09

Estonia's zombie-folk duo Puuluup touring US, cracked talharpa in tow

be prepared!

Most Read articles

24.09

Gas stations lower prices again after hikes earlier in the week

23.09

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

25.09

Mahatma Gandhi statue finally installed in Tallinn

26.09

Official: Russian economy might not be able to support war for much longer

25.09

Estonian museum director sentenced to 10 years in prison in absentia by Russian court

26.09

Skeleton Technologies delays full production start, lays off staff in Estonia

25.09

Estonia sanctions 2 foreign politicians for undermining state sovereignty

25.09

Government to modernize Language Act to meet labor market needs

24.09

Estonia approves budget with 4.5 percent of GDP deficit for 2026

26.09

Tallinn to launch on-call family doctor service from October

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo