Duo Ruut among Estonian bands to impress at Hamburg's Reeperbahn Festival

The 2025 Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg featured a special Estonian showcase event, with four of the country's top bands on the bill. As a result of their performance, dreampop shoegaze ensemble mariin K., is now in negotiations with a new concert organizer and record label.

Folk band Duo Ruut, who this year performed at Glastonbury and were awarded folk album of the week by The Guardian for their latest record "Ilmateade" ("The Weather Report"), also said that after their Hamburg show, a lot of people thanked them.

"We have already received some emails but it is too early for any definite agreements. Some contacts have been made and we are eagerly waiting to see what will come of it," said Katariina Kivi, who is one half of Estonian folk band Duo Ruut.

"Touring doesn't tire us out when there are very lively moments in between," her Duo Ruut bandmate Ann-Lisett Rebane told ERR.

Estonian heavy metal is also steadily establishing a name for itself on the European scene.

Tartu-based metalcore four-piece Pridian, who also performed in Hamburg, already have a packed gigging schedule ahead of them.

"They just signed a deal with their agent Triple-6 Booking, who went to check if the band was worth the hype, and they proved themselves very well, giving an impressive concert even in a very compact space," said Ott Evestus, head of Heavy Music Estonia.

Pridian are not the only Estonian heavy rockers currently enjoying some international success. Legendary folk-metal band Metsatöll even performed shows in Japan last year.

"Our only criterion is that you play heavy music from punk to rock and are active, then we'll put you on our event," Evestus said.

"Thanks to that there has been cooperation between Estonian and Russian-speaking bands, which were otherwise separate. However, now they do concerts and tours together, and the field has also grown and expanded as a result," Evestus said.

Duo Ruut, mariin k., Pridian and Alonette represented Estonia at the Reeperbahn Festival as part of the "ESTonishing Kickoff" showcase event on September 17.

