Estonian band Duo Ruut's Denmark show canceled after airport mishap

Estonian folk band Duo Ruut were forced to cancel their appearance at the Roskilde festival in Denmark after their signature instrument – the kannel – did not make it to the venue in time.

Estonian folk band Duo Ruut were forced to cancel their appearance at the Roskilde festival in Denmark after their signature instrument – the kannel – did not make it to the venue in time.

After performing 3 successful shows at Glastonbury last week, Katariina Kivi and Ann-Lisett Rebane a.k.a. Duo Ruut were unable to take to the stage at Roskilde on Wednesday. The band themselves arrived in Denmark in good spirits only to find their instrument – the kannel or zither – had been held up at the airport.

"We are very sorry to say that although we ourselves arrived here in Denmark yesterday and are ready as ever to play at Roskilde tonight, our instrument is stuck in the realm between realms – also known as the airport luggage room," the band wrote on social media.

"We are unbelievably sad that our show has to be canceled, but we're still grateful to the people at SAS for their help," they added. "It seems that even with their greatest efforts, the gods of aerotravel—and the Helsinki airport strikes – weren't on our side this time."

Despite the disappointment, the band, whose latest record "Ilmateade" ("The Weather Report") was named folk album of the month in U.K. daily The Guardian, vowed to "keep their heads up." They are already looking forward to playing again as soon as they are reunited with their kannel. With their next Estonian show set for the Viljandi Folk Music Festival on July 26.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!