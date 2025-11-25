X!

First performers announced for 2026 Viljandi Folk Music Festival

News
News

Amy Laurenson from the Shetland Islands and Polish-Ukrainian ensemble HrayBery aare among the first performers to be confirmed for the 2026 Viljandi Folk Music Festival. Estonia's Duo Ruut³ will also be peforming a special project at the festival.

The theme of the 2026 Viljandi Folk Music Festival is "To Each Their Own Instrument."

"Based on this theme, we have sought out ensembles that play unusual but also familiar traditional instruments, and we are ready to lift the veil of secrecy. I am particularly delighted that, after many years, we can once again welcome musical guests from the Shetland Islands to Viljandi," said festival director Ando Kiviberg.

Amy Laurenson is an award-winning Scottish pianist, whose music is rooted in the traditions of Shetland. After receiving the title of BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year 2023, Laurenson released her debut album "Strands," which reflects on her traditional Shetland roots and how this has grown to be intertwined with threads of contemporary influence and ideas. "Strands" was longlisted for Scottish Album of the Year Award 2024.

Estonian stars Duo Ruut will also performing a special show at the festival with an expanded lineup, under the name "Duo Ruut³." Ann-Lisett Rebase and Katariina Kivi will blend their unique soundscapes with a full band, consisting of electric guitar, bass guitar and percussion.

More information about the 2026 Viljandi Folk Music Festival is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Kaspar Viilup

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Tartu Christmas City opens this Sunday as festive season gets underway

19:48

Baltic parliament speakers call on Europe, Ukraine and US to work together for peace

19:34

Lääne-Viru County woman creates retro apartment museum after 'big clean-up'

19:12

First performers announced for 2026 Viljandi Folk Music Festival

18:38

Punk legends Gogol Bordello announce August 2026 Tallinn show

18:00

Estonia providing state-of-the-art prostheses for Ukrainian soldiers

17:20

Marja-Liisa Alop: We have not the luxury to refuse private healthcare

16:53

EU foreign chief: Peace plan must first and foremost set conditions for Russia

16:49

Elenger CEO: European natural gas price fall not to impact Estonian customers for now

16:25

Port of Tallinn's €1.2 million bribe case expires

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.11

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

24.11

Which products are Narva residents buying in Russian town Ivangorod?

24.11

Gallery: Tallinn's Lastekodu tänav update completed

10:05

Patrol officer: Responding to calls paints a sad picture of Estonia Updated

24.11

Gallery: 6 new K9 self-propelled howitzers arrive in Estonia

24.11

Dining your way through the Tallinn Christmas Market

23.11

Taavi Kotka: Looking Estonians in the eye, I can see we won't give up on our country

08:45

Estonia invites South Korean defense firm Hanwha to set up local production hub

24.11

Minimum wage negotiations to continue with national conciliator

24.11

Reconstruction of Tallinn's Lauteri tänav begins December 3

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo