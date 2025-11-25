First performers announced for 2026 Viljandi Folk Music Festival

Amy Laurenson from the Shetland Islands and Polish-Ukrainian ensemble HrayBery aare among the first performers to be confirmed for the 2026 Viljandi Folk Music Festival. Estonia's Duo Ruut³ will also be peforming a special project at the festival.

The theme of the 2026 Viljandi Folk Music Festival is "To Each Their Own Instrument."

"Based on this theme, we have sought out ensembles that play unusual but also familiar traditional instruments, and we are ready to lift the veil of secrecy. I am particularly delighted that, after many years, we can once again welcome musical guests from the Shetland Islands to Viljandi," said festival director Ando Kiviberg.

Amy Laurenson is an award-winning Scottish pianist, whose music is rooted in the traditions of Shetland. After receiving the title of BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year 2023, Laurenson released her debut album "Strands," which reflects on her traditional Shetland roots and how this has grown to be intertwined with threads of contemporary influence and ideas. "Strands" was longlisted for Scottish Album of the Year Award 2024.

Estonian stars Duo Ruut will also performing a special show at the festival with an expanded lineup, under the name "Duo Ruut³." Ann-Lisett Rebase and Katariina Kivi will blend their unique soundscapes with a full band, consisting of electric guitar, bass guitar and percussion.

