New international artists announced for Viljandi Folk Music Festival

The Zawose Queens.
The Zawose Queens. Source: Michael Mbwambo
More top international artists have been added to the lineup for the 2026 Viljandi Folk Music Festival. This year's festival theme is "To Each Their Own Instrument."

The 33rd Viljandi Folk Music Festival, which takes place from July 23-26, will feature almost 60 artists performing across four days. The latest international additions to the program include The Zawose Queens (Tanzania), Nancy Vieira (Cape Verde) and Swedish/Norwegian trio Groupa.

Festival director Ando Kiviberg promises the 20926 lineup will be exciting and diverse.

"We searched the world for music cultures featuring special folk instruments and found remarkable artists. For the first time, Viljandi will host performers from Tanzania – The Zawose Queens – who combine rhythmic, dance-like singing with instruments such as the chizeze fiddle, the illimba thumb piano, and ngoma drums," said Kiviberg.

Singer Nancy Vieira from Cape Verde will introduce morna in Viljandi – a musical style included in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list that has not previously been heard at the festival. Vieira's instrument is her clear and direct voice that conveys the longing of morna and a quiet strength.

One of the most important pioneers of Nordic traditional music, the Swedish/Norwegian trio Groupa, will present old melodies, improvisation, and unique instruments, including percussion made from natural materials.

Among the Estonian artists newly confirmed for this year's event are crowd favorites Zetod, along with Trifoor, who won the "Young Folk Band 2025" award, and OOPUS, whose third studio album "Reivlender" was released this week.

Zetod. Source: Maris Savik


Previously, an array of top international performers including Amy Laurenson (U.K.), HrayBery (Poland /Ukraine), and Estonia's own Duo Ruut were confirmed for the 2026 lineup.

More artists from Estonia and abroad are to be added to the program in spring.

The theme of the 33rd Viljandi Folk Music Festival is "To Each Their Own Instrument" ("Igaühel oma pill"). This inspired the organizers to feature artists who use unique and traditional instruments.

Last year, ERR News published a feature article about the importance of Viljandi Folk in preserving Estonian culture. That article can be found here.

More information about the 2026 Viljandi Folk Music Festival is available here.

---

