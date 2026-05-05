Viljandi Folk unveils global lineup alongside Curly Strings, Puuluup, Zetod

Viljandi Folk returns July 23–26, with artists from China to Tanzania joining top Estonian acts for 65 concerts at Estonia's flagship folk music festival.

This year's lineup features international acts including Orkesta Mendoza (U.S./Mexico), the Zawose Queens (Tanzania) and Groupa (Sweden/Norway) alongside local favorites such as Puuluup, Salu, Curly Strings and Zetod.

Viljandi Folk will be hosting several cross-border collaborations, including Mari Kalkun and Laima Jansone (Estonia/Latvia) and Tell Your Birds (Estonia/Latvia/Italy), alongside performances by Nancy Vieira (Portugal/Cape Verde), Karolina Cicha (Poland), Manhu (China/Sani), Amy Laurenson (Shetland Islands) and more.

Other acts from across Estonia include Kiiora, Keelepeksjad, Lõõtsavägilased, Mandoterror, Oopus and the Mulgimaa Youth Orchestra (MNO).

Ando and friends onstage at last year's Viljandi Folk Music Festival. July 2025. Source: Taavi Bergmann

Beyond the main program, the festival will host 85 free concerts on two special stages, along with more than 30 workshops and activities across the city.

This year's theme, "To Each Their Own Instrument," will also be reflected in a special concert production exploring the story of Estonian folk instruments.

Founded in 1994, the Viljandi Folk Music Festival is one of Northern Europe's leading folk events, dedicated to preserving and promoting Estonia's living musical traditions while showcasing global folk cultures.

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