Viljandi Folk unveils 'Three-Four!' theme for 2027

Viljandi Folk Music Festival has unveiled "Three-Four!" as the theme for its 34th edition next summer, highlighting the popular festival's signature crowd chant.

Longtime festivalgoers will recognize the phrase as part of a familiar call-and-response: when someone onstage or in the audience shouts "Kolm-neli!" ("Three-four!"), the crowd responds, "Hea bänd!" ("Good band!").

Organizers say the two-part chant has become an unofficial code or password connecting the Viljandi Folk community.

"Three-four!" is also part of a familiar musical cue used by performers for generations to count in the start of a song, and further reflects the role of musicians, or "good bands," in keeping traditions alive.

Day two of the 33rd Viljandi Folk Festival. Friday, July 24, 2026. Source: Martin Kosseson

Next year, Viljandi Folk will focus on hopeful beginnings and the power of inspiring examples in keeping traditions alive.

Chief organizer Ando Kiviberg said traditions are best passed down not under pressure, but through participation and enthusiasm, encouraging people to sing along to a song they know, learn a tune or even make them their own.

"A compelling example is far more likely to encourage people to follow the beautiful customs that enrich our cultural heritage," he added.

The 34th Viljandi Folk Music Festival will take place July 22–25, 2027.

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