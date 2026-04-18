X!

Estonia's Duo Ruut to open for The Cure in Tallinn

News
Estonian folk act Duo Ruut.
Estonian folk act Duo Ruut. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's Duo Ruut will open for British rock legends The Cure in Tallinn this August — a surprise invite the folk duo says shows their reach is greater than they imagined.

The Cure, fronted by Robert Smith, plays August 9 at Unibet Arena, with Finnish artist Antti Paalanen also opening.

For Duo Ruut, the invitation came out of the blue.

"At first we didn't even know what band it was," said Katariina Kivi. "Someone wanted us to open, but let's just say The Cure didn't cross our minds."

It's pretty much impossible not to know their most popular songs, she added. These include hits like "Friday I'm in Love" and "Boys Don't Cry."

Despite the genre gap, Ann-Lisett Rebane said the link clicked after she watched an interview with Smith, where he remarked, "We don't fit in and we don't go away."

"When I heard that, I suddenly understood what connects us," she said, adding that the similarities are more about attitude than sound.

Though in completely different genres, Rebane said she recognized the connection in certain very specific nuances in what he was describing.

The Cure. Source: press photo

The invite itself, they added, is a major nod.

"When a world-famous band comes to Estonia and specifically asks for you," Kivi said, adding there was "no question" about it.

Fans of their own

Duo Ruut, meanwhile, has quietly built an international following of its own, touring abroad and drawing fans to travel across the country to see them live.

Last summer, among their appearances was the iconic Glastonbury Festival, where they quickly won over audiences.

Rebane said the reach still catches them off guard.

"I don't think I'll ever fully grasp just how many people know us or our music," she said, adding that the invitation to open for The Cure is just the latest example. "Sometimes we discover our music has taken on a life of its own and reaches people we never imagined."

Duo Ruut performing live. Source: Duo Ruut

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:28

Google Maps rolls out cycle route feature in Estonia

11:54

Witness casts doubt on Lääne-Viru County cyclist 'bear attack'

10:29

Estonian journalists went on China 'propaganda' visit

10:10

Tallinn Music Week draws more than 22,000 to Estonian capital

10:07

After 65 years in production, Põltsamaa to stop iconic mustard output Updated

09:42

Official fired over casino tax law blunder heading to court

09:36

Estonia's Duo Ruut to open for The Cure in Tallinn

09:19

Narva River border area to get unique drone surveillance tech, patrol road

08:33

Police investigating vandalism to Ida-Viru County Holocaust memorial

17.04

Estonian PM: Course set to complete Rail Baltica by 2030

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.04

Estonia says no to EU's equal pay directive

10:07

After 65 years in production, Põltsamaa to stop iconic mustard output Updated

17.04

Riigikogu committee chair: Spain conduct undermining NATO

13.04

Estonia caught a record number of Russian collaborators in 2025

17.04

Estonian economy headed for crisis due to Iran war, employers say

17.04

Vanilla Ninja heading to Eurovision Song Contest with revamped song

17.04

Former Russian defense minister threatens Baltics, Finland over Ukrainian drones

13.04

France asks Estonia to rename communist crimes museum to include Nazi victims

16.04

Tallinn planning Pärnu maantee reconstruction in the city center

17.04

Historian: Estonia should consider separate Holocaust museum

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo