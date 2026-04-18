Estonia's Duo Ruut to open for The Cure in Tallinn

Estonia's Duo Ruut will open for British rock legends The Cure in Tallinn this August — a surprise invite the folk duo says shows their reach is greater than they imagined.

The Cure, fronted by Robert Smith, plays August 9 at Unibet Arena, with Finnish artist Antti Paalanen also opening.

For Duo Ruut, the invitation came out of the blue.

"At first we didn't even know what band it was," said Katariina Kivi. "Someone wanted us to open, but let's just say The Cure didn't cross our minds."

It's pretty much impossible not to know their most popular songs, she added. These include hits like "Friday I'm in Love" and "Boys Don't Cry."

Despite the genre gap, Ann-Lisett Rebane said the link clicked after she watched an interview with Smith, where he remarked, "We don't fit in and we don't go away."

"When I heard that, I suddenly understood what connects us," she said, adding that the similarities are more about attitude than sound.

Though in completely different genres, Rebane said she recognized the connection in certain very specific nuances in what he was describing.

The Cure. Source: press photo

The invite itself, they added, is a major nod.

"When a world-famous band comes to Estonia and specifically asks for you," Kivi said, adding there was "no question" about it.

Fans of their own

Duo Ruut, meanwhile, has quietly built an international following of its own, touring abroad and drawing fans to travel across the country to see them live.

Last summer, among their appearances was the iconic Glastonbury Festival, where they quickly won over audiences.

Rebane said the reach still catches them off guard.

"I don't think I'll ever fully grasp just how many people know us or our music," she said, adding that the invitation to open for The Cure is just the latest example. "Sometimes we discover our music has taken on a life of its own and reaches people we never imagined."

Duo Ruut performing live. Source: Duo Ruut

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