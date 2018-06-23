news

Victory Day Parade live coverage from Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

Last year's Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Last year's Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017. Source: (mil.ee)
Today, 23 June, is Victory Day (võidupüha) in Estonia, with a parade to take place at the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn, in front of the Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid.

The event will be covered live (in Estonian) on ETV, starting from 10.55 EEST.

Around 1,500 members of the Estonian Defence League (Kaitseliit) are to particpate, marking the 100th anniversary of the League's formation.

All sections of the League will be represented including the Women's Defence League, the Young Eagles, the Defence League School, the Cyber Defence Centre and more.

The parade will pass in front of the Song Festival Grounds stage, with most of the spectators on the hillside beyond as is the case at the National Song Festival (Laulupidu) and other major events there, with the President and other dignitaries and officials viewing from the arch-covered stage itself.

Some of the hardware on parade at the event, including that from minelaying and anti-tank units, will remain on display later on at the Song Festival Grounds.

A working mock up of an Estonian armoured car used during the Estonian War of Independence (1918-20) will also partake in proceedings.

The Police and Border Guard Board (MTA) are also to be represented at the parade together with personnel from the defence forces of Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the UK and Denmark.

Military bands of the Defence League and the regular Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) will be performing the musical accompaniments.

Victory Day falls one day before the jaanipäev national holiday.

The parade is covered live on ETV here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Uudised

Estonia at 100
13:14

Force 10 gales cut off electricity to tens of thousands of households

09:59

