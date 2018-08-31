news

Home defence organisation streamlining, number of women and children rises ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Kaitseliit flags at this year's Victory Day Parade, 24 June, at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds.
Kaitseliit flags at this year's Victory Day Parade, 24 June, at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The number of members of the Estonian volunteer defence organization Kaitseliit (Defence League) and affiliated organisations exceeded the 26,000 mark as at the end of the first half of 2018, spokespersons for the volunteer body said.

Dein-Tom Tõnsing, Kaitseliit spokesperson, said that as at 30 June the figure which belonged to Kaitseliit and its sister organisations, Naiskodukaitse, the women's defence league, and the two youth organisations, Kodutütred (for girls) and Noored Kotkad ('young eagles', for boys), was up from 25,968 at the end of 2017, an increase of just over 200 people (see figs below).

However, most of the increase has come from Naiskodukaitse, Noored Kotkad and Kodutütred; in fact Kaitseliit itself has let the side down somewhat with a fall in total. This comes in the same year that nearly 1,700 individuals summoned for the large-scale military exercise Siil ("Hedgehog") failed to report for duty (these were regular soldiers, not from Kaitseliit ).

Men's organisation more complex in its makeup

However, it would be prudent to hesitate before apportioning opprobrium along gender or age group lines. As Dein-Tom Tõnsing explains, most of those who have quit the core Käitseliit body were not regular members. Kaitseliit mens' has four levels of membership: active, supporting, honorary and junior. Naturally the first of these groups would be most key in the event of a general mobilisation.

"Certainly this [fall in Kaitseliit numbers] has not brought with it a reduction in the activeness of Kaitseliit active members. The situation is in fact the opposite," he said, according to the Baltic News Service.

Mr. Tõnsing went on to state that Kaitseliit regions have paid increased attention of late to putting their member lists in order. As a result, some formerly 'active' members have changed their status to 'supporting', and people whose age or health condition no longer allows them to take part in Kaitseliit activities have been excluded from the lists, as have obviously those whose names were on the lists but had in fact passed away.

"Joining Kaitseliit continues to be a popular move," Mr. Tõnsing went on. "A more in-depth review of the lists has enabled us to better plan our endeavours and employ every Kaitseliit member in accordance with their abilities and expectations, as well as the resources of Kaitseliit," he said.

The review of the lists nationally yielded the following statistics:

UnitNumber of Members Change since year end
Kaitseliit (men's) 15,727 -294
-Active 14,924-2
-Junior210+102
-Supporting 556+1
-Honorary37-193
   
Naiskodukaitse (women's) 2,557 +20
Noored Kotkad (boys') 3,728 +146
Kodutütrad (girls') 4,098 +211
   
Total 26,110 >+200 *

 

*Note that the total increase is obscured by the fact that the mens' component of Kaitseliit , being divided into categories as it is, saw people switching from one category to the other, particularly from 'active' to 'supporting', meaning that many of the leavers were counted within their category as having left, but didn't actually leave the whole organisation, in addition to issue of those whose status was unclear, or could not be contacted, or had passed away. In any case Kaitseliit claims an increase of over 200 members to mid-2018.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

kodutütrednoored kotkadkäitseliitnaiskodukäitseestonian home guard


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
07:16

Tallinn-Tartu train journey time back under two hours

30.08

Inside look at the Russian propaganda factory as it operates in Estonia

30.08

Centre Party to give identical message in Russian and Estonian says PM

30.08

Indrek Saar throws his hat in the ring, sort of, as potential SDE leader

30.08

Estonian ministers, officials to discuss tackling problem of youth gangs

30.08

Survey: Jüri Ratas overtakes Kaja Kallas in the popularity stakes

30.08

Annual Tallinn street festival to take place this weekend

30.08

Kaia Kanepi through to US Open third round

FEATURE
BUSINESS
10:31

48-building Lake Ülemiste construction project blocked by city government

30.08

Statistcs: Retail turnover shows small rise in July

29.08

Sole spirits producer cutting output, jobs after bad harvests, excise hikes

29.08

Business sector profits down 12% in second quarter of 2018

28.08

Oman bans import of fish from Estonia

28.08

Average wages and salaries growth slows in second quarter of 2018

27.08

Haabersti road junction to open ahead of schedule on Tuesday

27.08

LHV Pank taking student loan applications, Coop Pank stopping

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:05

Home defence organisation streamlining, number of women and children rises

14:34

GALLERY | Polish warship anchors in Tallinn

13:42

Hiiumaa air link reopens on Saturday

12:35

Uber prices rise in Tallinn, Taxify remain constant

11:17

IKEA mulling over opening Estonian store

10:31

48-building Lake Ülemiste construction project blocked by city government

09:06

Industrial production volume in most sectors grows in July

08:02

Kelly Sildaru picks up gold in New Zealand

07:16

Tallinn-Tartu train journey time back under two hours

30.08

Inside look at the Russian propaganda factory as it operates in Estonia

30.08

Centre Party to give identical message in Russian and Estonian says PM

30.08

Indrek Saar throws his hat in the ring, sort of, as potential SDE leader

30.08

Estonian ministers, officials to discuss tackling problem of youth gangs

30.08

Survey: Jüri Ratas overtakes Kaja Kallas in the popularity stakes

30.08

Annual Tallinn street festival to take place this weekend

30.08

Kaia Kanepi through to US Open third round

30.08

University of Tartu terminates contract with library director Martin Hallik

30.08

Statistcs: Retail turnover shows small rise in July

30.08

Gonsiori Street partly to open to traffic on Monday

29.08

EKRE both gaining support and opponents, Reform hampered by baggage

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: