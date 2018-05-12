Estonian Defence League membership exceeds 26,000

As of the end of last month, the total membership of the volunteer Estonian Defence League (Kaitseliit) and its three affiliated organziations has crossed the 26,000 mark.

As of April 30, altogether 26,131 people belonged to the Estonian Defence League and its affiliated organization, including the Women's Voluntary Defence Organization (Naiskodukaitse) and youth boys' and girls' organizations Young Eagles (Noored Kotkad) and Home Daughters (Kodutütred).

This reflects an increase of 163 people from 25,968 as of Dec. 31, 2017, with increases recorded in the membership of the two youth organizations.

As of the end of last month, Estonian Defence League membership totaled 15,864 (down from 15,962 at the end of 2017), while the Women's Voluntary Defence Organization had 2,523 members (down from 2,537). The Young Eagles, meanwhile, included 3,655 members (up from 3,582) while the Home Daughters' membership totaled 4,089 (up from 3,887).