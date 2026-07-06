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Women's defense camp improves crisis skills for 300 participants

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Similar camps are organized every year by the Women’s Voluntary Defense Organization.
Similar camps are organized every year by the Women’s Voluntary Defense Organization. Source: ERR
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Nearly 300 women spent the weekend at a camp run by the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization (Naiskodukaitse), many with no previous forest experience, to gain basic knowledge of how to act in a crisis.

Victims — one unconscious, one with an open wound and one in shock — were realistically portrayed by members of the organization, and participants had to provide first aid at the scene. Once the adrenaline faded, it was time for a debrief. Then the group headed to the communications point.

The Women's Voluntary Defense Organization organizes such camps every year for women who are not members of the organization to improve their knowledge of how to act in a crisis. This time, nearly 300 women from Estonia, Finland and Sweden, ages 7 to 70, took part for the first time.

What brings someone to the forest?

"To be ready for my family as well. The kids are here too, so they can get the experience of how to be in the forest and manage with little. We learned a lot: first aid, communications — everything you might need in a real crisis," said participant Anu.

"All that camper life, I really liked it. Putting up and taking down a big military tent together," participant Seidi said.

"Medicine is the most useful. If something happens, at least you have some knowledge. You have to repeat everything. For example, bandaging when there's heavy bleeding, how to apply pressure. That was new knowledge for me," participant Piia said.

The next skills camps will take place in Saaremaa and Põlva. And for those who need more than one weekend, joining the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization offers more extensive training.

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Editor: Marko Tooming, Argo Ideon

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