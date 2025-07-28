Hundreds of women participate 'Be Prepared!' crisis awareness camp

More than 200 women from across Estonia spent the weekend at the annual "Be Prepared" camp learning first aid, how to handle weapons, self-defense techniques, and how to cope with crises.

The Rapla District of the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization (Naiskodukaitse) has organized the "Be Prepared" camp 10 times. Interest has risen following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

This year, with more participants than before, the camp accommodated 231 women along with their children.

Kersti Ojamets, head of the Rapla District of the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization, said that global events have spurred women to attend.

"It's very important that you know how to help yourself — that alone is a major victory for society. And if you are able to help others beyond that, it is an even greater victory," Ojamets said.

All the women came to the camp voluntarily, mostly encouraged by friends.

Although none of them belonged to the Defense League or the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization, the main driving force was a desire to contribute to national defense themselves.

"I've learned, for example, how to use a fire extinguisher more correctly, how to use a fire blanket, how to apply a tourniquet. All these different wilderness skills that have been taught here," said Tjorven Soomets from Olustvere.

"We all have some level of fear of war, and one of my friends has an especially strong fear of it. She got in touch with the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization and then heard about this camp. She signed up the three of us, but in the end only two of us came, unfortunately," added Janne Kukk from Tallinn.

"I've actually been thinking about this for a long time, especially since the war in Ukraine began, that maybe I have a role I should play in defending my homeland. I think in many ways, women have been underestimated," said another participant, Lea Edminster from Rapla.

"I think we have always been very capable, but maybe now we're simply stepping forward more. I thought, if the men are not going to defend Estonia, then the women will,"

--

