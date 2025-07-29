TalTech building in Mustamäe catches fire

At 8:29 p.m. on Monday, the Emergency Response Center was notified of an open-flame fire on the roof of the School of Science building at Tallinn University of Technology, located on Akadeemia tee in Mustamäe.

Initial reports indicated thick black smoke rising from the roof of the six-story building. By the time rescuers arrived, flames were already visible.

According to the Rescue Board, the building was thoroughly searched and found to be empty. No injuries were reported.

The rescue operation commander believes the fire may have started due to earlier hot work conducted on the roof.

The fire was extinguished at 10:13 p.m. The building was fully checked and ventilated, and control of the site was handed over to the property manager.

Rescue units from Nõmme, Lilleküla and Lasnamäe responded to the incident.

