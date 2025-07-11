Controlled burning could be used to improve condition of Estonia's dry forests

Experts are drawing up an action plan to improve the condition of dry forests in Estonia. One option is conducting controlled burning.

As of last year, there were just over 112,000 hectares of dry forest habitat types on Natura 2000 sites in Estonia. These are forests with minimal human impact, growing on mineral soils. In Estonia, such forests include forested dunes, old natural forests, and herb-rich spruce forests.

The Environmental Board and scientists from the University of Tartu and the Estonian University of Life Sciences are developing the plans.

Taavi Tattar, head of the nature conservation planning department at the Environmental Board, says that the condition of these forests is poor both in Estonia and across Europe.

"They're either too uniform in age or have impoverished structure. The problem is that there are certain species and species groups that need forests with diverse structures for their life and activities, coarse woody debris, dead trees, and so on. These species groups are particularly vulnerable here because they lack sufficient habitat. On a broader scale, diverse forests are also more resistant to disease and better able to adapt to climate change," he told Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

At the European Union level, there is an agreement to restore these forests to a favorable conservation status. In this context, Estonia is also developing an action plan.

The guidelines, to be introduced from 2030, will be available for public discussion in the fall. Dry forest habitat types should be mapped and activities aimed at restoring their diversity should be implemented on 9,000 hectares of state land, for example, in Karula and Vilsandi national parks.

The main point of discussion at the moment is how much and where it makes sense for humans to help in restoring favorable conditions.

"If we look at the current national monitoring data, perhaps the best aid might be to simply let them develop on their own, nature and time will heal the wounds by themselves. Be it storms or other natural processes, these will generate deadwood one way or another," Tattar said.

There are several ways humans can help speed up natural processes. For example, felling trees of various diameters — scattering them across the forest floor — and leaving them to decompose.

Another option is controlled burning, aimed at restoring natural conditions by removing spruce undergrowth and thick moss cover, or by creating fire-affected wood substrates. Creating gaps in the forest is another method, Tattar explained.

"What is gap creation? You cut a small opening into the forest, fell the trees, and leave them there. That's what gap creation is – trees are left lying around. The tree dies there and becomes a habitat for other species that need dead wood," he said.

The dry forest action plan will enter the public disclosure phase this fall. The budget forecast for activities required to preserve and restore dry forest habitat types between 2025 and 2032 is €4.2 million.

"Carrying out the inventories alone costs a fair amount of money, and when we move on to restoration activities, that also needs funding—those are the two main things," the official told the show.

