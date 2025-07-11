X!

Controlled burning could be used to improve condition of Estonia's dry forests

News
A forest in Estonia.
A forest in Estonia. Source: Karin Koppel
News

Experts are drawing up an action plan to improve the condition of dry forests in Estonia. One option is conducting controlled burning.

As of last year, there were just over 112,000 hectares of dry forest habitat types on Natura 2000 sites in Estonia. These are forests with minimal human impact, growing on mineral soils. In Estonia, such forests include forested dunes, old natural forests, and herb-rich spruce forests.

The Environmental Board and scientists from the University of Tartu and the Estonian University of Life Sciences are developing the plans.

Taavi Tattar, head of the nature conservation planning department at the Environmental Board, says that the condition of these forests is poor both in Estonia and across Europe.

"They're either too uniform in age or have impoverished structure. The problem is that there are certain species and species groups that need forests with diverse structures for their life and activities, coarse woody debris, dead trees, and so on. These species groups are particularly vulnerable here because they lack sufficient habitat. On a broader scale, diverse forests are also more resistant to disease and better able to adapt to climate change," he told Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

At the European Union level, there is an agreement to restore these forests to a favorable conservation status. In this context, Estonia is also developing an action plan.

The guidelines, to be introduced from 2030, will be available for public discussion in the fall. Dry forest habitat types should be mapped and activities aimed at restoring their diversity should be implemented on 9,000 hectares of state land, for example, in Karula and Vilsandi national parks.

The main point of discussion at the moment is how much and where it makes sense for humans to help in restoring favorable conditions.

"If we look at the current national monitoring data, perhaps the best aid might be to simply let them develop on their own, nature and time will heal the wounds by themselves. Be it storms or other natural processes, these will generate deadwood one way or another," Tattar said.

There are several ways humans can help speed up natural processes. For example, felling trees of various diameters — scattering them across the forest floor — and leaving them to decompose.

Another option is controlled burning, aimed at restoring natural conditions by removing spruce undergrowth and thick moss cover, or by creating fire-affected wood substrates. Creating gaps in the forest is another method, Tattar explained.

"What is gap creation? You cut a small opening into the forest, fell the trees, and leave them there. That's what gap creation is – trees are left lying around. The tree dies there and becomes a habitat for other species that need dead wood," he said.

The dry forest action plan will enter the public disclosure phase this fall. The budget forecast for activities required to preserve and restore dry forest habitat types between 2025 and 2032 is €4.2 million.

"Carrying out the inventories alone costs a fair amount of money, and when we move on to restoration activities, that also needs funding—those are the two main things," the official told the show.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

watch live

song festival news

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:56

Indrek Neivelt: Estonia's regressive tax system has hit a dead end

11:25

Estonia's police hand out postcards from Death to celebrate good drivers

10:55

Controlled burning could be used to improve condition of Estonia's dry forests

10:38

Ministry wants to bar those with serious criminal convictions from changing name

09:42

Finland also looking at scope for prison rental agreement with Estonia

09:16

Building a stronger community: How Estonia continues to help rebuild Ukraine

08:49

Law on interns' pay in Estonia remains unclear

08:13

Minister: Estonian public transport ticket system prototype ready by end of 2026

10.07

Mayor satisified with planned location of new Estonian Defense Forces base in Narva

10.07

Farmers in southeast Estonia struggling due to rainy summer

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.07

'You ruined my life' says Russian citizen expelled from Estonia as security threat

08.07

2 high-rise buildings to replace Tallinn's Stockmann building

10.07

Minister: airBaltic will fly from Tallinn even without Estonian stake

10.07

Storm and strong wind warning issued for central and southern Estonia on Friday

10.07

Tallinn's Coca-Cola plaza cinema complex gets new name after refurbishment

08.07

Estonia's state app-as-ID function goes live

10.07

100 moments: ERR photographers' top shots from Estonia's Song and Dance Festival

09.07

50,000 people sign petition to lower Estonia's VAT rate on food to 10%

09.07

More international students choosing Estonia for university

10.07

Investigators: Fatal helicopter crash pilots not following formation flying procedures

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo