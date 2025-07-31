X!

More forest felled than grown back in Estonia over past 10 years

News
An Estonian forest spreading toward the horizon.
An Estonian forest spreading toward the horizon. Source: Verner Vilgas/ERR
News

The Environmental Agency's (Keskkonnaagentuur) statistical forest inventory (SMI) reveals too much of Estonia's forest is being felled, which the Estonian Fund for Nature (Eestimaa looduse fond) has said. In fact, there has been a net loss of forest over the past decade when comparing felling and afforestation figures.

Eliisa Pass, a forest expert from the Estonian Fund for Nature, explained that the SMI results demonstrate that forests are still being over-felled. She further emphasized that it is a concern that Estonia's forests are becoming younger.

While it was expected that some changes would be made to the data, given the government's guidance that 70 percent of Estonian forest should be managed, this was a slight increase from the benchmark of 68 percent early on. However, Pass argued that the new figure is arbitrary.

"The fact that riparian buffer zone forests were now counted as managed forests and thus the 70 percent figure was reached – that is definitely somewhat arbitrary. It would require a more thorough review and deeper examination of how such a number was suddenly reached," said Pass.

The Environmental Agency also examined the reliability of national forestry data, revealing that there would ideally be more information available on felling. Krisela Uussaar, development manager at the agency, said one way of achieving this improvement is coming. Starting in the spring of 2026, remote sensing will make it possible to gather more timely information about clear-cutting.

"This means we will begin using it in various administrative and supervisory procedures, but also sharing with the public information about clear-cutting that has been identified through remote sensing," Uussaar said.

Pass, however, stressed that transparency in forest data is certainly positive, but due to over-logging, it does nothing to improve the condition of the forests.

Director of the Environmental Agency Taimar Ala also told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that although in the long term growth and logging in Estonia's forests are more or less balanced, the reality over the past ten years is that more forest has been logged than has grown back.

The proportion of both very young and old forests has increased significantly; in fact, the SMI results show that the figure for managed forests in Estonia stands at 70 percent, up from 68 percent.

Ala added that this time, a number of clarifications have been made for the inventory regarding which restrictions actually exclude forest management.
"We can say that the review of these restrictions has certainly not caused any protected area to disappear, nor is logging activity now taking place in strictly protected forests – certainly not," he said.

Ala added that the difference between the two figures, i.e., the 68 percent and 70 percent, derives from the fact that riparian buffer zones are now included as managed forest, since their restrictions do not fully exclude forest management.

In 2024, the estimated logging volume was nearly 11 million cubic meters.

The agency also says Estonia's forest stock has begun to stabilize. Around half of Estonia's land territory is forested, and in turn about half of that is administered by the state forestry commission, the RMK.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Andrew Whyte

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:00

Petition to lower VAT on food hits 80,000 signatures

09:36

More forest felled than grown back in Estonia over past 10 years

08:58

Minister: New development plan a huge boost to Estonia's domestic defense industry

08:23

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Why go into politics at all?

08:16

Discounts shrinking on near-expiry date food at Estonian supermarkets

30.07

Kristin Lätt, Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste joint 9th after disc golf world champs day one

30.07

Court postpones start of Estonia's bear culling season by one month

30.07

Estonian theater puts on demolition derby version of 'Romeo and Juliet'

30.07

Estonian Cell pulp mill to halt production for two months Updated

30.07

Gallery: Saaremaa Opera Festival concludes with spectacular opera gala

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.07

29 people injured in Lux Express bus crash

29.07

Europe does away with 100 ml liquids limit on flights

30.07

Estonian bus operator apologizes after crash leaves 29 people injured

29.07

AC/DC concert a boon for Estonian tourism sector

29.07

Tallinn's newly completed Pollinator Highway fenced off

30.07

Estonia to spend over €10 billion on defense between 2026-2029

29.07

Michelin-recognized Lahepere Villa restaurant to close in August

29.07

Tallinn cancels procurement that pushed bike shed prices to €55,000

30.07

Estonian Cell pulp mill to halt production for two months Updated

30.07

Minister: No indication right now of US troop withdrawal from Baltic states

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo