X!

Lower state forests felling volume worrying industry

News
Logging (photo is illustrative).
Logging (photo is illustrative). Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

The Ministry of Climate's decision to cut logging in state forests by 10 percent will mainly affect sawmills, but may hurt the entire timber sector's competitiveness.

Although Barrus, a timber industry company based in Võru County and one of the largest in Southeastern Estonia, is investing nearly €2 million this year to automate its log sorting line, CEO Martti Kork says such investments could become increasingly difficult in the future if raw materials must be sourced from abroad at higher prices.

"The first half of last year was relatively competitive in terms of pricing, but in the second half we began to see the price of pine saw logs rise in Estonia. In Finland, by contrast, we saw a sharp drop — prices there have fallen by 20 percent, while in Estonia they've increased by a similar margin. If we add to that the ministry's decision — a request or an order — for the State Forest Management Centre (RMK) to reduce logging volumes by 10 percent, the impact will be quite significant," Kork said.

At Peetri Puit, a timber frame manufacturer based in Põlva County, the view is that producers cannot count on cheap domestic raw material and that it's important to manage business risks. CEO Peeter Peedomaa noted that log prices can also be affected by seasonal conditions, such as how well winter weather allows timber to be harvested.

"Price adjustments generally happen quarterly. It's hard to predict in early January what the future will bring, but I tend to think we'll see a certain rise in raw timber prices," Peedomaa said.

As a result, sawmills are planning to make up the shortfall caused by the reduction in state forest logging by sourcing logs from both southern and northern neighbors.

"We're located near the Latvian border, so we're looking to increase our purchases from the south," said Kork. "We've also heard that saw logs will begin entering Estonia from other Scandinavian countries, like Finland and Sweden, but that comes with a very high price tag, which certainly won't help our competitiveness," he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Mait Ots

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:29

Valga County pony latest pet to fall victim to wolf attack

15:21

Finland releases ship held in Estonian–Finnish cable damage case

15:01

Right-to-repair rules push Estonians to rethink appliance fixes

14:29

Liisa Pakosta: Harsh punishments needed for drug traffickers

14:19

Estonia to ease punishments for drug use

13:52

Daniil Glinka through to Australian Open qualifying round two, Mark Lajal out

13:16

ICDS chair: US actions show Russia can't come to all its allies' aid

12:39

Safe boxes latest tool rolled out to support kids' mental health

12:07

Authorities, public scramble to get transport fully working after heavy snowfall

11:38

Minister: Estonia will have no smoke-belching oil shale power plants by 2035

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.01

Drivers urged to postpone trips due to blizzards

09.01

EDF intelligence chief: Ukrainian air strikes increasingly painful for Russia

10:22

Estonia bars entry to 261 Russian citizens who fought in Ukraine war

10.01

Vastlakukkel mania returns to Estonia

07.01

Finnish Police seize cargo ship Fitburg suspected of breaking cables

30.10

Turkey to participate in NATO Baltic Air Policing mission in 2026

11.01

Price of electricity to hit past few weeks' high on Monday

11.01

Legendary Kalamaja shopkeeper celebrates 90th birthday: It came so quickly!

10.01

Unions, employers fail to reach agreement on 2026 minimum wage

07.01

Estonian volunteers struggling to protect Wikipedia from Russian propaganda

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo