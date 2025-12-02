X!

IKEA Group gets go ahead to purchase 18,000 hectares of Estonian forest

News
Forest (Photo is illustrative).
Forest (Photo is illustrative). Source: Karin Koppel
News

The IKEA Group has received permission to acquire 18,000 hectares of forest in Estonia from the Swedish-owned Södra Forest Estonia.

According to a report by Estonian business outlet Äripäev, on Friday, the Estonian Competition Authority approved a deal whereby Ingka Investments, which is part of the IKEA Group, will acquire Södra's forests in the Baltic states for €720 million. The vast majority – 135,000 hectares – is in Latvia.

Latvia's competition authority received notification of the merger just a few weeks ago and is now awaiting until December 12 to receive opinions from other market participants in order to make a decision regarding the transaction.

Tauno Kusma, forestland country manager at Ingka Investments Estonia, previously told Äripäev that the company is committed to creating greater local added value in the Baltic countries.

"Our goal is to increase the proportion of wood processed in the region in order to strengthen the Baltic forestry value chain," Kusma said.

In January, ERR reported that one of Estonia's largest forest managers – the Swedish-owned Södra Forest Estonia – haddecided to sell nearly 153,000 hectares of land it owns in Estonia and Latvia.

Södra owns approximately 153,000 hectares of land in Estonia and Latvia, most of which is located in Latvia. In Estonia, the company manages 18,000 hectares of land, 90 percent of which is forest land.

Priit Luts of the Estonian State Fores Management Center (RMK) told ERR that since the ownership of only around 1 percent of the total managed forest land in Estonia will be changing, the potential impact on the market as a whole will be limited.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole,

Source: Äripäev

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:59

Baltics and Denmark sign new deal for joint medicine purchases

19:50

IKEA Group gets go ahead to purchase 18,000 hectares of Estonian forest

19:44

Mihhail Stalnuhhin confirmed as chair of Narva City Council

19:40

Festive markets, fairs and folk dancing all set for Tartu this December

19:21

Families with kids should think twice about pet rabbits, says rescue founder

18:49

Estonian artist: Breaking out from Eastern Europe still isn't easy

18:17

Reform Party votes against free kindergarten across Estonia

18:02

Isamaa's Tõnis Lukas elected Tartu City Council chair

17:44

Eneli Jefimova fastest in European champs 100m breaststroke heats

17:14

Cabaret in Estonia making a comeback, says organizer Kaisa Ling

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.12

Estonian FM: It would not be wise for Ukraine to attack Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea Updated

01.12

ERR compares Riga and Tallinn Christmas markets

01.12

Expert: Situation worse for Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia than in Pokrovsk

10:31

Estonia approves national LGBT+ equal opportunities action plan

09:19

Flash estimate: Inflation in Estonia up 4.7% on year to November

09:25

French NATO forces in Estonia hold 'Missile Day' to showcase live-fire power

01.12

EU funding requires Tallinn to settle Kristiine intersection plans by spring

16:07

New Skoda trains will not be running between Tallinn and Tartu any time soon

29.11

Gallery: Estonia's new passenger trains hit the rails in Tallinn

01.12

MPs' New Zealand and Australia visit costs taxpayer €50,000

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo