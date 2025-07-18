Major fire breaks out at Kohtle-Järve industrial building

An industrial building in Kohtla-Järve, Ida-Viru County caught fire on Friday, with nine rescue teams arriving to help extinguish the blaze. According to the Estonian Rescue Board the fire is a Class 4 – the highest level of severity.

"At 1.20 p.m. on Friday, a building fire was reported to the emergency center in the industrial area of Kohtla-Järve, on Tehase tänav. The Kohtla-Järve rescue team arrived on the scene within five minutes. The fire was extinguished after the building's electricity was switched off," the Rescue Board's press service said.

At the time of writing, the entire roof area of the building is on fire, covering a total of 400 square meters.

At 2.04 p.m., the fire's classification was raised to class 4 – the highest level. Water is being transported to the blaze by tanker trucks and a private line from the water mains.

The rescue operation is being carried out by professional rescue workers from Kohtla-Järve, Jõhvi, Kiviõli, Iisaku, Sillamäe, Narva, Narva-Jõesuu and Rakvere and volunteer rescue workers from Purtse.

---

