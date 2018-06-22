Gallery: Seven European presidents in Tartu for Estonia 100, Gaudeamus

In honor of the Estonian centennial, President Kersti Kaljulaid invited to Tartu the heads of state of six European countries who have recently celebrated or will soon celebrate their own centennials. Kaljulaid and Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) greeted the arriving presidents at a reception in Town Hall Square on Friday afternoon.

After lunch, the presidents will walk through Town Hall Square and along Rüütli Street to the main building of the University of Tartu, where they will be met by the acting rector of the university.

The heads of state will also visit the Estonian National Museum (ERM) before having dinner in the White Hall at the University of Tartu History Museum on Toomemägi Hill.

Late Friday evening, the seven presidents will watch the opening procession of the 18th Baltic Students' Song and Dance Festival "Gaudeamus" from the Angel's Bridge in Toomemägi Park before greeting festivalgoers at the festival's opening concert along the Emajõgi River, which begins at 23:00 EEST.

ETV will be accompanying the presidents throughout the day. A special about the weekend, titled "Europea heads of state at Gaudeamus," will be broadcast on ETV at 20:15 on Monday.

Visiting Tartu are Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, Icelandic President Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson and Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili.