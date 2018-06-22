Kaljulaid meets with Georgian president in Kadriorg

Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, who will be in Tartu on Friday in connection with Estonian centennial celebrations, met with President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kadriorg on Thursday.

Among topics discussed at their meeting were the status of Georgian reforms, security, NATO, and the lasting good bilateral relations between Estonia and Georgia.

The two heads of state also congratulated each other on the Estonian and Georgian centennials.

Margvelashvili likewise thanked Kaljulaid for her support at various international forums.

Georgia celebrated the centennial of the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Georgian on 26 May.