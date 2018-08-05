news

Estonian, Finnish PMs to take part in Estonia-Finland bicycle ride ({{commentsTotal}})

Jüri Ratas and Juha Sipilä.
Jüri Ratas and Juha Sipilä. Source: (Raul Mee)
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and his Finnish counterpart, Juha Sipilä will participate in an Estonia-Finland bicycle ride on 12 August in Helsinki.

The event wants to celebrate the friendship between the two countries as well as the centenary of the Republic of Estonia.

The tour is open to the public, with two options for participants to choose from. One is 24.2 km long and inspired by Estonia's Independence Day, and the other is a more demanding 100-km course to celebrate the first 100 years of the republic.

The ride will start in Helsinki's Kaivopuisto Park, and a picnic for participants is planned at the finish of both distances, featuring performances by Finnish and Estonian musicians.

Ratas and Sipilä will open the 100-km course, but busy as they are, they will only ride the 24.2-km course.

The event is organised by the Finnish Government Office and Estonia 100 in cooperation with Suomen Pyöräily and Cycle Club Helsinki.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

