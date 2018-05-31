news

Baltic States centennial conference starts Friday at US Stanford University ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Flags of the Baltic States (left to right) Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia
Flags of the Baltic States (left to right) Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia Source: Estonian Ministry of Education and Research
News

A conference dedicated to the centennial of the three Baltic States, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, aimed at fostering contacts between Baltic and US researchers and students and emphasizing the importance of Baltic studies for international research, is due to commence at Stanford University in California on Friday.

The conference is being organized by the Association for the Advancement of Baltic Studies (AABS), which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, Estonian participants the Archimedes Foundation said in a press release.

The three-day program, to be held at the University campus on 1-3 June, 2018, is to feature approximately 50 panels, roundtable discussions and workshops, and more than 400 experts, academics and entrepreneurs from all three Baltic States.

US historian Norman Naimark, Robert and Florence McDonnel Professor of Eastern European Studies at Stanford, will deliver the opening keynote speech entitled "Russian and East European Studies and Baltic Studies: A Historical Exploration.''

The conference's official opening ceremony will feature a keynote speech by Latvian-American human rights activist and political scientist Nils Muižnieks, "The Baltic States and Human Rights in Europe: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,"and Lithuanian American political scientist Agnia Grigas will deliver a keynote speech "50 Years of Transforming Geopolitics and Baltic Studies."

Estonian contributors to the event are to be former president Toomas Hendrik Ilves, academic Marju Lauristin and tech guru Sten Tamkivi. Other contributors are listed as being Lauri Malksoo, Raul Eamets, Partel Piirimae, Birute Klaas, Linnar Viik and others from the University of Tartu, the Archimedes Foundation, the Estonian National Museum, Tallinn University, and more.

A roundtable discussion featuring the three Baltic foreign ministers Sven Mikser, who will take part via conference call, Edgars Rinkēvičs, and Linas Linkevičius, chaired by noted political scientist Anna Grzymala-Busse, professor at the Department of Political Science at Stanford, will take place on Friday.  

The conference will also include numerous additional events, including evening receptions, film screenings, exhibits, and tours of Stanford's Baltic collections.

Held once every two years the AABS conference is the biggest such event concerning Baltic studies worldwide. The conference was held at the University of Pennsylvania in 2016, at Yale in 2014 and at the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2012.

The Archimedes Foundation is an independent body established by the Estonian government with the aim of coordinating and implementing different international and national programmes and projects in the fields of training, education and research.

The AABS promotes research and education in Baltic Studies by sponsoring meetings and conferences, supporting publications, sustaining a program of scholarships, grants, and prizes, and disseminating news of current interest in Baltic Studies. It was founded at the University of Maryland nearly 50 years ago, on 1 December, 1968.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

stanford universityestonia centennialbaltic states centennialaabs baltic states conference


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
11:30

CyCon 2018: Former President Ilves, Facebook, Microsoft and more Updated

10:43

Rising amount of two-child Estonian families adding a third to the brood

09:54

Rescue Board declares fire danger period in Estonia

30.05

Audit: Organisation of eastern border construction satisfactory

30.05

Problem of undeclared wages in Estonian deepened says business community

30.05

New contingent of Estonian peacekeepers arrives in Lebanon

30.05

Former President Ilves stresses need for united body to fight cyber warfare

30.05

Children performing with Soviet flags in Tallinn square spark criticism

BUSINESS
30.05

Problem of undeclared wages in Estonian deepened says business community

30.05

April retail trade turnover up 1% on year

30.05

First quarter profit in Estonian business sector down 5% on year

29.05

Baltic railway leaders sign Amber Train agreement

29.05

Political deal on Baltic electricity synchronisation due in late June

29.05

Eesti Energia acquires bio energy firm in third biggest Estonian deal ever

29.05

Seeder: We can't move forward with pulp mill plan in current form

29.05

Riigikogu confirms Laar as Bank of Estonia supervisory board chair

Opinion
23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Indrek Tarand

Indrek Tarand mulling return to Estonian politics, possibly with Free Party

Nine years ago Indrek Tarand became an MEP after polling over 100,000 votes as an independent candidate. Now he wishes to return to his roots and join an Estonian party in the run up to the 2019 Parliamentary (Riigikogu) elections. But which one? Everything will become clear in the Autumn, he tells ERR.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:03

Estonian government to discuss pulp mill spatial plan next week

16:07

Baltic States centennial conference starts Friday at US Stanford University

15:24

Estonia, Canada sign digital cooperation agreement

14:57

Lennart Meri Conference to focus on future through prism of the past

14:31

CyCon 2018 Video: Current and former Presidents, NATO and Facebook experts

13:23

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

12:37

Ilmar Raag: It's time to make peace with the past

11:35

Riigikogu President Nestor presents e-state to St. Lucia premier

11:30

CyCon 2018: Former President Ilves, Facebook, Microsoft and more Updated

10:43

Rising amount of two-child Estonian families adding a third to the brood

09:54

Rescue Board declares fire danger period in Estonia

08:51

Economic growth begins to slow in first quarter of 2018

30.05

Audit: Organisation of eastern border construction satisfactory

30.05

Problem of undeclared wages in Estonian deepened says business community

30.05

New contingent of Estonian peacekeepers arrives in Lebanon

30.05

Former President Ilves stresses need for united body to fight cyber warfare

30.05

Children performing with Soviet flags in Tallinn square spark criticism

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

30.05

Former Põlva council leader Igor Taro to take Eesti 200 to the provinces

30.05

April retail trade turnover up 1% on year

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: