CyCon 2018 Video: Current and former Presidents, NATO and Facebook experts

Wednesday, 30 May saw the start of the 10th Cyber Conference (CyCon 2018) organized by NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDOE) in Tallinn. ERR was there and has these videos of speeches by current Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves, NATO Deputy Secretary-General Antonio Missiroli and Facebook Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos.
Keynote address, President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid
New NATO Emerging Security Challenges Deputy Secretary-General Antonio Missiroli, ''NATO and Cybersecurity: Driving Progress Across the Alliance.''
Former Estonian President Toomas-Hendrik Ilves, ''If Liberal Democracies Are to Survive the Digital Era, They Have to Create a New Defence Organization,''
Facebook Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos, ''Information Operations, Elections and Facebook''
