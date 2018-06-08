news

Estonian, Finnish foreign ministers meet in Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs Timo Soini with Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) in Tallinn on Friday. 8 June, 2018.
Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs Timo Soini with Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) in Tallinn on Friday. 8 June, 2018. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) met with his Finnish colleague Timo Soini in Tallinn on Friday, where the two discussed bilateral Finnish-Estonian relations, the security of the Baltic Sea region as well as Brexit.

Mikser said that relations between Estonia and Finland are very good and intense, and meetings with his Finnish colleague are always fruitful, according to spokespeople for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The joint meeting of the governments of Estonia and Finland that was held for the first time ever at the beginning of May, which also marked the two countries' respective centennials, was an important milestone in our relations," Mikser noted. "In addition, we are working closely together on matters of the economy in order to jointly develop ties between Estonia and Finland in transport, energy and e-government."

Discussing the security of the Baltic Sea region, the foreign ministers found many things in common and affirmed that it is important to go on with the common foreign and security policy both in the European Union and NATO.

"Despite the fact that Finland is not a member of NATO, they have an important role to play in ensuring the security of the Baltic Sea region," Mikser said. "Both Estonia and Finland find that a common approach and coordination of policies between EU member states with regard to Russia must continue."

On the topic of Brexit, the foreign ministers found that preserving a close cooperation relationship between the EU and the U.K. is important for both Estonia and Finland.

Another topic discussed at the meeting was Estonia's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2020-2021. Soini affirmed that Finland supports Estonia's bid, adding that Finland also supports its southern neighbour's bid for a seat on the UN Human Rights Council for 2022-2024, Finland's STT new agency said.

Both ministers contended that a rules-based international order is in the interest of small states, Soini told STT.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

sven mikserministry of foreign affairsfinlandtimo soinisecurityforeign visitsbaltic sea region


