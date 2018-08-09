news

University of Tartu scientists discover 'global soil war' ({{commentsTotal}})

News
By Katre Tatrik, University of Tartu
News

The first global study of soil genomics reveals a battle raging right under our feet. The clash of fungi with bacteria, and research into this topic, could benefit farmers as well as the pharmaceutical industry.

The microscopic fungi that inhabit soil are essential for plant growth, but they are constantly at war with bacteria in order to survive. This discovery was made by an international research team led by the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) and the University of Tartu in Estonia. The results of the study were recently published in Nature.

The lead authors of the study are Mohamad Bahram from the University of Tartu and Falk Hildebrand from the EMBL. They are the first scientists to study bacteria and fungi found in soil all across the world.

The research showed that only 0.5% of the millions of genes found in soil are familiar to us from gut and ocean microbiomes. "The number of unknown genes is overwhelming, but the ones we can interpret clearly point to a global war between bacteria and fungi in soil," says Peer Bork, EMBL group leader and corresponding author of the paper.

This new knowledge can help predict the impact of climate change on soil and help us make better use of natural soil components in agriculture. This is important because climate change and extensive use of synthetic fertilisers have considerably decreased the diversity of the soil microbiome.

The soil microbiome is a microsystem that consists of bacteria, microfungi, unicellular organisms, and other microorganisms that are invisible to the naked eye. The reduction in the biodiversity of this system has made crop cultivation increasingly difficult.

A better understanding of the interaction between fungi and bacteria in soil could help to reduce the use of soil fertilisers in agriculture. This would give beneficial microorganisms a better chance of survival in their natural habitat.

The study also showed that fungi and bacteria that are in constant competition for nutrients produce a variety of antibiotics such as penicillin in order to gain an upper hand over one another. This can be survived only by bacteria that have sufficiently effective antibiotic-resistant genes.

This knowledge can be used to predict the spread of genes that lead to antibiotic resistance in different ecosystems and the ways they may reach human pathogens, i.e. disease-producing agents. This in turn can be used to pinpoint locations with high levels of natural antibiotic producers. This can greatly benefit the medical industry, as the rapid development of resilient bacteria has made finding effective antibiotics more complicated.

In order to produce such results, scientists had to get their hands dirty and analyse 58,000 soil samples collected over five years from 1,450 carefully selected sites all over the world. Forty samples were collected from each site. All of the sites had to be untouched by human activity, including by agriculture. Of the 1,450 sample sites, 189 were selected for in-depth analysis, covering the world's most important biomes on all continents from tropical forests to tundra.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

university of tartuscience


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

NEWS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:19

Annual Arvamusfestival takes place this weekend in Paide, ERR is there

08:49

Heat warning in effect as temperatures in Estonia to exceed 30C again

08.08

Estonian Defence Forces determine location where launched missile exploded

08.08

Ratas, Stoltenberg discuss accidental launch of missile over Estonia

08.08

Expat problems: 'Does anybody know where I can find Pho Bo in Estonia?'

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

08.08

SDE's main candidate for IT minister Rene Tammist

08.08

Estonian young classical musician of the year to head to Edinburgh Festival

FEATURE
BUSINESS
08.08

Unemployment fund proposes leaving premium unchanged

08.08

Foreign tourists spend €415 million in Estonia in second quarter

08.08

Magnetic MRO mulling leaving Estonia

08.08

Accounting firm investigated after acting as intermediary in tank deal

08.08

Kuressaare flight load factor exceeds 90% in July

07.08

Tallinn Stock Exchange: Olympic can be delisted after squeeze-out

07.08

SEB: Estonian inflation to remain faster than eurozone average

07.08

Tallinn Airport sees record number of passengers in July

Opinion
12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:03

University of Tartu scientists discover 'global soil war'

16:17

Estonian government endorses allocation of €20 million in drought relief

15:42

Gräzin planning to represent Estonian eurosceptics in Brussels

14:15

Government supports abolishing daylight saving time in Europe

13:27

Trump's tariffs and their potential effects on Estonia

13:06

Rescuers working to extinguish wildfire sparked by launched missile

12:14

Prime minister expresses support for corruption investigation in Narva

11:22

Five police patrols checking speeds on Tallinn-Tartu Highway Thursday

10:19

Annual Arvamusfestival takes place this weekend in Paide, ERR is there

09:51

June exports up 17%, imports 18% on year

08:49

Heat warning in effect as temperatures in Estonia to exceed 30C again

08.08

Unemployment fund proposes leaving premium unchanged

08.08

Estonian Defence Forces determine location where launched missile exploded

08.08

Foreign tourists spend €415 million in Estonia in second quarter

08.08

Ratas, Stoltenberg discuss accidental launch of missile over Estonia

08.08

Magnetic MRO mulling leaving Estonia

08.08

Expat problems: 'Does anybody know where I can find Pho Bo in Estonia?'

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

08.08

SDE's main candidate for IT minister Rene Tammist

08.08

Estonian young classical musician of the year to head to Edinburgh Festival

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: