Priit Eelmäe to take over as Tartu University Hospital director

The supervisory board of Tartu University Hospital (TÜK) elected Priit Eelmäe, the current chairman of the board at Haapsalu Neurological Rehabilitation Centre, to take over as director of the university hospital for a five-year term.

TÜK supervisory board chairperson Urmas Klaas said that Eelmäe convinced the board the most regarding how to respond to new challenges facing the hospital.

"Priit Eelmäe has a comprehensive view regarding how to continue developing TÜK as the flagship of Estonian medicine, as well as experience with developing Haapsalu Neurological Rehabilitation Centre," Klaas explained.

Eelmäe graduated from the University of Tartu in 1994 with a bachelor's degree in exercise and sport sciences. In 1997, he defended his master's thesis in physical therapy at the same university.

He has previously worked as vice-dean of the University of Tartu Faculty of Exercise and Sport Sciences, chair and lecturer of the same faculty's Institute of Exercise Biology, Chair of Physiotherapy and Health Promotion, and manager of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Unit at the Tallinn University Haapsalu College Competence Centre in Health Promotion and Rehabilitation. Since 2008, Eelmäe has served as director of Haapsalu Neurological Rehabilitation Centre and contributed to the development of this field in Estonian medicine.

Eelmäe has also been a member of the Estonian Hospitals Association and served as president of the Estonian Physiotherapists Association.

Klaas thanked and acknowledged Urmas Siigur, the outgoing hospital director, on behalf of the supervisory board. "Over the past 16 years, Dr. Siigur has done outstanding work in leading the hospital and developing it into a world-class university hospital," he said.

The supervisory board's next step will be to announce a competition for members of the hospital board. TÜK's supervisory board is conducting competitons to find a new CEO and board members for the hospital in connection with the expiration of the term of the current executives on 30 September.