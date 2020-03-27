Chairman of Tartu University Hospital board dismissed

The chairman of the board of the Tartu University Hospital was premature dismissed on Friday by the hospital's supervisory board.

Priit Eelmäe confirmed to ERR the Council had decided to dismiss him.

Eelmäe said the hospital and its staff needed change.

The supervisory board appointed Marek Seer as acting chairman of the board.

