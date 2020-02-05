20 TÜK clinic heads prioritize finding new CEO for hospital

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
BNS
Tartu Hospital clinic heads.
Tartu Hospital clinic heads. Source: Ivar Õuekallas, Powerhouse
Twenty members of the managerial staff of Tartu University Hospital (TÜK), which has been rattled by a management crisis in recent weeks, think finding a new CEO should be the hospital's priority as discussions alone will not solve the problems that have emerged.

A new statement signed by the top managerial staff on Wednesday says that the hospital's main responsibility is creating the prerequisites and conditions needed for work, not issuing self-centered orders. 

The signatories expect a new leader who is required to have an understanding of the integrated functioning of treatment, learning and research activities in the Tartu University Hospital and its partner hospitals.  

"The new leader must, in particular, pay attention to the coherent functioning of the hospital and the university, which requires cooperation between clinical and academic activities and attaching importance to both," the signatories said.

"The present leaders believe that managing the hospital can be separated from the clinics' activities. A possible change like that can only be regarded as tragic in terms of professional development. The leader must organize internal communications in a way that ensures that decisions are discussed with subordinate managers and explained in a convincing manner to all employees. We need a new leader, one that is empathetic and reasonable." 

The statement was signed by Margus Lember, Jaan Eha, Rein Kermes, Aivar Ehrenberg, Ago Korgvee, Joel Starkopf, Vallo Tillmann, Marika Kirss, Sven Janno, Anu Tamm, Taavo Seedre, Helle Karro, Urmas Lepner, Rein Kuik, Kuldar Kaljurand, Aare Martson, Pilvi Ilves, Pille Taba, Rain Jogi and Rein Kolk.

Heads of departments at TÜK do not believe chairman of the board Priit Eelmäe should be in the role. Earlier this month they expressed no confidence in him and yesterday, through an open letter published in the media, called him and chairman of the supervisory board of the hospital Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas to resign.

On January 13, the supervisory board of TÜK decided to continue cooperation with Eelmäe, as it believes the current management crisis at the hospital is solvable.

The hospital was founded by the Estonian state, the city of Tartu and the University of Tartu. The hospital serves as a training base for the university's medical students.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

