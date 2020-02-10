80 Tartu hospital doctors sign joint appeal to minister, mayor, rector

80 doctors working at Tartu University Hospital (TÜK) submitted a joint appeal to Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center), Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) and University of Tartu Rector Toomas Asser in which they stated that the dismissal of the chairman of the hospital's board is not a solution to the current crisis.

"The media has left the impression that the future of TÜK depends entirely on the cooperation of its board and its current clinic directors; that is not the case," the letter reads. "The impression has likewise been left that it is only the chairman of the board that is hindering cooperation. That is not true either; the will of the other side is also necessary for cooperation."

There are both good ideas as well as the initiative to implement them at the hospital, the doctors wrote. "We are prepared to cooperate with the board and the supervisory board in the development of the hospital's future structural and work organization models," they added.

The doctors also confirmed that the treatment of patients is continuing as usual at the hospital, and that discussions regarding the best possible path forward have not endangered a single patient.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!