ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

TÜK clinic heads present proposals for alternative reform ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Tartu University Hospital.
Tartu University Hospital. Source: kliinikum.ee
News

On Friday the heads of clinics at Tartu University Hospital (TÜK) presented proposals for structural changes to the council but declined to comment on the contents. Two weeks ago they called for the chairman of the board to resign over new reforms.

The council will meet again on January 31 to decide how to move forward with reforms which will create fixed-term contracts for management positions in clinics.

Heads of the clinics said Chairman of the Board Priit Eelmäe has not changed and the crisis of confidence continues.

On January 10, heads of the clinics of the TÜK are expressed lack of confidence in chairman of the board Priit Eelmäe after he announced a decision to lay off all clinic directors.

16 clinic heads wrote, signed, and sent a letter to the supervisory board. It read: "Despite promises of inclusive management and cooperation with the university, steps to implement the management career model have not been discussed with us or the hospital's partners at the university (medical training department, clinical medicine institute)."

"Priit Eelmäe's recent actions and behavior have abolished all manner of trust between the management and unit managers – heads of clinics, medical services directors. Over the past year and a half, this distrust has only deepened despite our best efforts," the letter said.

On Friday, member of the board and Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas: "We met with the heads of the clinics. They were all able to express their concerns, their views on the management of the clinic, the reforms in the clinic. Similarly, the board was able to explain once again what they have done in the meantime."

The University of Tartu Dean of Medicine Margus Lember, who was among those who signed the no-confidence motion, said: "We do not change our views every day. It was a serious and well-considered situation and it is clear to everyone that a solution will not be found very quickly."

On January 13, the supervisory board of TÜK decided to continue cooperation with Eelmäe, as it believes the current management crisis at the hospital is solvable.

The Tartu University Hospital was founded by the Estonian state, the city of Tartu and the University of Tartu. The hospital serves as a training base for the university's medical students.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tartu university hospital
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:34

Gallery: KuKu Klub celebrates 85th birthday

14:22

City of Tartu and five counties sign cooperation agreement

14:08

Fentanyl usage has declined but is being replaced by new substances

13:44

Ratas: World Cleanup Day has become part of Estonia's brand

13:17

Population minister to attend Auschwitz liberation anniversary in Poland

12:40

TÜK clinic heads present proposals for alternative reform

11:23

Estonia challenging EU oil shale transition fund calculation methodology

10:46

Health Board: Risk of contracting coronavirus in Estonia is very low

10:34

Aeg: Prison time for first-time drunk driving offense too harsh

09:31

Ratas: New bill changing pharmacy reform would cause confusion

08:22

Anett Kontaveit races past world number eight in Australian Open

24.01

Audit firms find forests are sustainably run by state manager RMK

24.01

Allar Jõks: Chancellor of Justice bang on target

24.01

Parmas: Perling's new position at prosecutor's office is still unknown

24.01

Jaak Allik: No satire in Old Baskin's Theater anymore

24.01

SDE hopes to have coalition agreement for Tartu ready next week

24.01

Helme to meet Eesti Loto supervisory board over corruption allegations

24.01

Tallinn refuse disposal company hikes prices from March

24.01

Estonia to sell €2 million worth of renewable energy quotas to Malta

24.01

Wind farm developers not interested in helping pay for new radars

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: